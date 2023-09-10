Marvel Confirms the Unsurprising Name of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Trilogy

Marvel Studios has an official name for Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy within the MCU.

This three-series Spidey story launched in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Far From Home in 2019, and the Multiversal No Way Home in 2021.

While Spider-Man 4 and the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year series are reportedly in the works, Holland's silver screen trio stands as both a complete trilogy and a full story, and one that apparently warrants its own title.

Marvel Names Tom Holland's Spider-Man Trilogy

Marvel

In Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie artbook, Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, called the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy the "Home" trilogy.

Marvel Studios previously referred to Tom Holland's trilogy as a three-part Spider-Man origin story, but this appears to be one of the first times the studio officially termed the trilogy itself.

In The Art of the Movie book, Meinerding acknowledged Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies as "the entrance into modern Super Hero cinema" and noted how Andrew Garfield's movies and now, Tom Holland, "in our 'Home' trilogy, have only enhanced the legacy:"

"The Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire were really the entrance into modern Super Hero cinema in a lot of ways, and both Andrew Garfield, in the Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Holland, in our 'Home' trilogy, have only enhanced the legacy of the silver screen web-slinger across two decades."

Jon Watts, who directed each of the "Home" trilogy films, also explained how he planned and connected Holland's three films, saying, "...if you start sophomore year, you could do sophomore year, junior year, senior year - one movie at a time."

What was particularly special about Peter's senior year and the completion of Tom Holland's three-movie milestone is how Spider-Man: No Way Home featured three Spider-Men, including Tobey Maguire, who was the first to receive a Spider-Man movie trilogy.

Watts also explained that Maguire and Garfield's Peter Parkers perfectly connected to the MCU Peter's No Way Home story, calling the crossover "part of the DNA of the story we were already trying to tell:"

"The idea that they are all the same thing and they could all come together and sort of help each other, that to me felt like it was part of the DNA of the story we were already trying to tell. And that gave me an entry point to get them together so that it was actually a story element and an emotional thing."

A Spider-Man Trilogy by Any Other Name

Given that all three of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies have included the word "home" in the title, this name for the trilogy was an obvious choice.

However, it's also unprecedented since Holland's three-film collection is one of six complete MCU character-centric trilogies but the first to receive its own title.

Even Thor's trilogy, whose character already received a fourth film in 2022, doesn't have an official name of its own.

Whether Marvel Studios looks to change that moving forward remains to be seen, but it's possible the "home" name is due to so many pre-existing, as well as upcoming, Spider-Man movies.

For instance, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's web-slingers may be the only big-screen Spideys to receive a trilogy, but Miles Morales looks to join the ranks with Sony's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Also, Sony Pictures is currently constructing its own Spider-Man Universe; and Andrew Garfield's web-head only needs one more solo film to complete a trilogy of his own.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream on STARZ.