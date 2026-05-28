Why Garth Locks Becka In the Room In The Testaments Finale - And How It Vastly Differs From the Book

The Testaments Season 1 finale addressed why Garth decided to lock Becka in a room, and this act completely changed everything for both characters. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale spinoff delivered many twists and turns in its Season 1 finale, including the revelation of Agnes' true ties to June Osborne, the Gilead girls' effort to save Becka, and the devastating turn of events involving Becka.

The penultimate episode of The Testaments Season 1 delivered a shocking twist: Becka murdered her adoptive father, Dr. Grove, as a way of seeking justice and revenge after learning he abused Agnes and other girls at Gilead's girls' academy. The Testaments' Episode 7 ended with Becka facing severe consequences for her actions, leading to her being taken away and imprisoned.

The Testaments Season 1 finale revealed the extent of the consequences of Becka's reckless actions in killing Dr. Grove and how they affected other major characters, like her mother, Mrs. Grove. As it turned out, Aunt Lydia and Vidala devised a plan to save Becka by allowing Mrs. Grove to take the fall for her daughter. Surprisingly enough, Mrs. Grove agreed, noting, "it's what should have happened" in the first place. She confessed to the murder and was later executed, allowing Becka to be freed from prison, but at the cost of her mother's life.

Why Garth Locks Becca In the Room Is Actually a Good Thing In The Testaments Finale

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Amid the Grove scandal that hounded the final two episodes of The Testaments Season 1, Agnes later convinced Garth to marry Becka as a way to save her from being labeled a fallen. In the world of The Handmaid's Tale, being labeled a fallen is a fate worse than death because it gives the Gilead regime the right to strip fertile women of their rights and force them into reproductive slavery.

Becka's wedding with Garth eventually pushed through, but it was clear as day that she was only forced into it because she was heavily sedated throughout the ceremony. This was due to Becka's fragile state of mind, amplified by the trauma from her arrest and her mother's actions of taking the fall for her.

Garth carried the semi-conscious Becka into their new home, and he locked the door from the outside. While this move from Garth confused viewers, it's worth noting that Garth is not a villain in The Testaments, largely because of his ties to the Mayday resistance and his status as Agnes's close ally.

Instead, Garth locked the door for Becka's own protection, given her vulnerable emotional state after their marriage, which made her unpredictable. As a result, Garth was simply trying to prevent her from hurting herself.

At the beginning of the episode, Becka was shown in a prison cell, with her being restrained and appearing to be in a near-psychotic state. Desperate for help, Agnes spearheaded the girls at the Gilead academy's efforts to save Becka, pressuring Garth and the Mayday resistance to intervene and save their friend. Agnes succeeded because Garth pushed through with the wedding, but it underscored that they are still trapped in Gilead's totalitarian system, which they are trying to defeat.

It's also worth noting that Agnes and a semi-conscious Becka shared an emotionally charged kiss before the wedding, cementing their mutual romantic feelings. These storylines set up a complex and intriguing Season 2 arc for Agnes, Garth, and Becka as they navigate this twisted marriage.

How Becka's Wedding Arc In The Testaments Is Very Different from The Book

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The Testaments series completely changed Becka's arc from the 2019 novel. While the series showcased her forced marriage and deliberate containment as a twisted way of protection, the book emphasized her autonomy, which tragically led to her untimely fate.

Becka did not marry Garth in the book because she didn't want to be defined by Gilead's expectations for women as wives and mothers. While she did face extreme pressure toward fulfilling an unwanted marriage, she remained defiant, and her deep aversion toward such a long-term commitment stemmed from the abuse she suffered at the hands of her adoptive father, Dr. Grove.

The Hulu series changed this because Becka was not abused by Dr. Grove. Instead, Agnes and other girls from the Gilead girls' academy suffered the said abuse, which led to Becka killing Dr. Grove.

Book Becka attempted suicide by slashing her wrists to avoid marriage, only for Aunt Lydia to intervene to offer her an alternative path instead: become an Aunt and find a new purpose in Ardua Hall.

By becoming an Aunt, Becka actively supported the Mayday resistance in their missions, including assisting Daisy in escaping with the key information that could help propel their agenda. Ultimately, Becka chose to sacrifice herself by drowning in a water cistern to prevent Gilead's forces from capturing members of the resistance. Doing this allowed Becka to exercise final agency over her fate rather than succumb to the twisted Gilead system that defined society's women.