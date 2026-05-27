Star Wars Officially Moves The Mandoverse Beyond Disney+ (With 2 Exceptions)

Star Wars has officially moved another piece of the Mandoverse beyond Disney+, leaving just two projects from Jon Favreau’s saga still tied exclusively to the streaming service. The Mandoverse has gradually been expanding into other formats for years, giving fans new ways to follow the story without a subscription. The latest reveal narrows that list once more.

Marvel Comics has confirmed a seven-issue comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with the first issue scheduled to hit comic shops on Wednesday, September 9, with Rodney Barnes writing the new series. He’s the same writer behind the comic versions of both seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Will Sliney, known for his work on Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, also takes on illustration duties.

Lucasfilm

The comic picks up after Boba Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc Pit and retells his takeover of Jabba the Hutt’s old syndicate on Tatooine. It also marks the comic book debut of characters like Garsa Fwip, Dokk Strassi, and Mok Shaiz’s Majordomo.

With The Book of Boba Fett joining the lineup, the Mandoverse is now almost entirely covered by comic adaptations. Marvel adapted Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 across eight issues in 2022.

A second eight-issue run handled Season 2 in 2023. Publisher Panini took on Season 3 instead, releasing it as an oversized graphic novel in November 2024. Ahsoka arrived in July 2024 as another eight-issue Marvel series, with Barnes writing alongside artists Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty.

This leaves Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian and Grogu as the only two Mandoverse projects yet to receive a comic adaptation. Jon Watts’ Jude Law-led adventure series wrapped its first season on Disney+ in January 2025, but no plans for a print version have surfaced since.

The same applies to The Mandalorian and Grogu, the theatrical film that broke a 49-year tradition when it arrived in cinemas on Friday, May 22. Marvel’s track record with Favreau’s saga suggests both will eventually make the jump, but for now, fans can come close to running through the entire Mandoverse story without ever opening the Disney+ app.

Why the Last Two Mandoverse Comics Are Inevitable

Star Wars

Both remaining Mandoverse projects will almost certainly get comic adaptations, and one of them is already overdue. Marvel’s pattern is too consistent to think otherwise would happen. Every Mandalorian season has made the jump, Ahsoka was on shelves within nine months of its finale, and the recent Book of Boba Fett announcement closes the gap on what was the most obvious holdout. The question now is basically how soon this will happen for the remaining two projects.

Skeleton Crew should come first. Jon Watts’ series wrapped in January last year, and based on Marvel’s recent turnaround times, an adaptation is already running late. Ahsoka finished its run in October 2023 and had its first comic issue in stores by July 2024. The Mandalorian Season 3 ended in April 2023 and got its Panini graphic novel in November 2024. By those standards, Skeleton Crew should have been announced long ago.

There’s also a strong commercial argument here. Skeleton Crew pulled in the lowest viewership of any live-action Star Wars Disney+ show by some distance, falling below The Acolyte’s premiere week despite holding a 92 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was a critical hit and a streaming disappointment at the same time, the kind of project a comic adaptation could rehabilitate.

A print version reaches readers who never opened Disney+ and gives Lucasfilm a low-risk way to gauge whether the audience is bigger than the Nielsen numbers suggested. If a Season 2 ever happens, a successful comic run could become part of the case for it.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a different story with the same likely ending. Theatrical Star Wars films have followed their cinema runs with Marvel adaptations for years. Solo: A Star Wars Story, for example, got one in 2018, some months after the film’s release.

Given that the new film stars two of the most popular Star Wars characters of the past decade and reopens the franchise’s theatrical chapter, skipping a comic version would be a strange call.

Announcements usually come once the theatrical and digital runs settle, so there's a chance that an announcement for Mandalorian and Grogu will be made in a couple of months from now. Once both Mandalorian and Grogu and Skeleton Crew get comic adaptations, the entire Mandoverse will finally move completely beyond Disney+.