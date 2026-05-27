DC Unveils Mr. Freeze's Next Live-Action Costume (Photos)

DC Studios is building two separate Batman franchises: one led by Matt Reeves and another that Andy Muschietti will kick off with The Brave and the Bold. Both versions of the Dark Knight are already filling out their rogues' galleries with familiar faces like The Joker, Clayface, and The Riddler. However, one name that doesn't appear anywhere on DC Studios' roadmap is Mr. Freeze.

The ice-cold villain has been searching for a fresh start on the big screen since Arnold Schwarzenegger went to his pun bag a few too many times in Batman & Robin. With no real prospects, though, Mr. Freeze has had to look elsewhere for his next big break.

A non-DC Warner Bros. property, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, came calling. And instead of just phoning in Mr. Freeze's look for what's likely to be a brief appearance, the upcoming series just delivered what may very well be his best live-action costume.

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The trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe shows the titular character and his friends doing their best to avoid a slew of multiversal threats, including Mr. Freeze. The comic book evildoer shows up with his iconic cold gun, ready to turn anyone who gets in his way into an icicle. The contraption the weapon is connected to looks high-tech, which fits because Victor Fries is one of the smartest villains who sets up shop in Gotham.

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Mr. Freeze's look in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not only impressive but also a major upgrade over past costumes the villain has donned on TV. Of course, some of the early ones were products of their time. But it's just nice to see that one of Batman's more tragic villains is finally starting to get his due.

Other Mr. Freeze TV Costumes

Like so many other Batman-related characters, Mr. Freeze started his TV journey on the Adam West series in the '60s. George Sanders brought Dr. Schimmel, a criminal scientist who was exposed to instant freeze, to life in Season 1.

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When Schimmel returned as Mr. Freeze, he donned something that looked like an astronaut's suit, complete with a helmet. He also carried around an obnoxiously large cold gun that got the better of Batman and his trusty sidekick, Robin.

In Batman's sophomore outing, Mr. Freeze returned, this time played by Otto Preminger. With a new actor in the mix, the series' creative team decided to redesign the villain.

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Freeze lost the helmet and added a few more bells and whistles to his suit, which seemed to let him make his weapon a bit smaller and easier to handle. His eyebrows were also dyed orange, probably in an attempt to turn the comic book dial up to 11.

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Before Season 2 came to an end, Freeze returned for a final time. And once again, a new actor had to go in for a costume fitting. Eli Wallach got the last crack at the villain, and his vibe was more mad scientist-y than his predecessors. He got to wear a stylish pair of gloves and had frosted hair that made it clear he had a few screws loose.

The Caped Crusader took a break from TV after Batman ended to begin his movie career. Well, in 2014, Fox ended the hiatus by creating the Batman prequel series Gotham. Despite Bruce Wayne being young, many of his villains still roamed Gotham's streets, including Mr. Freeze.

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This time around, Nathan Darrow played Victor Fries, who was searching for a cure for his wife's terminal illness. The mission drove him mad and mutated his body, making it so he couldn't survive above subzero temperatures.

Once Fries' villain arc was fully complete, he stepped into a massive cold suit that didn't seem fun to move around in, being much bulkier than any of the costumes in Batman. But a little extra weight didn't stop him from being effective, as he became a consistent thorn in Jim Gordon's side.

Freeze probably won't run into Gordon or any other Gotham residents in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. However, the people calling the shots at DC Studios should pay close attention to what Chuck Lorre and Co. are doing because the villain they loaned out has never looked better on TV.