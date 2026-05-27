Chris Hemsworth Is Officially Getting His Gladiator Moment In Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsowth's Thor will get one of his biggest MCU moments yet in the MCU's Avengers: Doomsday, which is already being compared to the 2000 Gladiator movie. While the God of Thunder has been absent from the MCU for four years, he is in for one of his most notable appearances to date in the MCU’s fifth Avengers movie.

Marvel Studios privately released a full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during Disney’s CinemaCon 2026 presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trailer gave Chris Hemsworth the biggest piece of dialogue he has ever had in an MCU movie to date, reconfirming the massive role he will play in the fifth Avengers film.

As some of the trailer's action sequences are highlighted, fans hear Hemsworth giving an impassioned speech to his teammates, indicating that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom scares him more than any enemy he has ever seen before. Urging them to "put aside [their] petty squabbles," he explained that they will "return as brothers and sisters" if they survive, but that they will "need a miracle" to make it out alive:

"I fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: if you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

This speech is already being compared to moments seen in movies like Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott. In this movie, Russell Crowe's Maximus (who did not return for the 2024 sequel) delivered a passionate speech to his warriors in the forest before charging into battle. Discussing where his men will be after the battle, he concludes with the powerful line, "What we do in life echoes in eternity." While the MCU has featured other impactful speeches, Thor may get to deliver one that stands the test of time even more so than anything the franchise has already delivered.

Thor also got a similar speech in the Doomsday trailer that was centered on him, released in December. Here, he prayed to his late father, Odin, to grant him "the strength of the All-fathers" for one more battle so that he can return home to his adopted daughter, Love, and keep her safe:

"Father, all my life I have answered every call to honor, duty, to war. But now, fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, father, heed my words."

While these speeches from Thor will be his first in the MCU, other characters have had similar impactful moments. One notable example came in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers revealed that SHIELD had been infiltrated by Hydra for years. Noting that the "price of freedom is high," he explained that it was "a price [he's] willing to pay" before offering hope that he was not the only one willing to pay it before the final battle began.

Along with speeches from other heroes, Avengers: Infinity War also kicked off with a scary and intimidating speech from Josh Brolin's Thanos, the movie's main character. Here, he teased the idea of destiny arriving before holding up his Infinity-Guntlet-laden fist and closing with, "and now it's here, or should I say...I am..."

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers film and the second MCU film released in 2026. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, dozens of MCU stars and legacy Marvel actors will join the cast, as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more team up to stop the multiverse from being destroyed. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Thor's Potential Impact on Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Looking at how serious and dire the stakes will be in Doomsday, fans are expecting Thor to be one of the standouts, even with dozens of major names confirmed for roles. He is already confirmed to get scenes with multiple X-Men heroes, but even with those new interactions, his reunion with Robert Downey Jr. is expected to steal the show during this film.

Outside of his speeches, the CinemaCon trailer also showed a shocking moment of Thor swinging Stormbreaker at Doom before Doom stopped the powerful weapon with only his fingertips. This should be one of countless moments where heroes as powerful as Thor are made to feel minuscule by Doom, although Thor is also expected to be close to the most powerful version of himself yet in the MCU.

While details on specific plotlines for Doomsday's main heroes are still unknown, Hemsworth's near-top billing on the cast list teases that he should be one of the biggest names across this story. More details are expected to be revealed when new marketing materials and trailers are released, but for now, Thor's first appearance since 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder is sure to make for one of the MCU's most memorable character appearances in history.