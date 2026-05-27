I Spent 4 Days at Universal Orlando for Epic Universe's Anniversary — Here's What Stood Out Most

On May 22, 2025, Universal opened its doors to Universal Epic Universe, a brand-new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort that whisks guests through the cosmos to five distinct lands. One year later, it remains just as vibrant and lively as ever, with park-goers marveling at the sight of Super Nintendo World brought to life before their eyes, meeting Toothless up close at Isle of Berk, and so much more.

To celebrate Epic Universe's one-year anniversary, The Direct was invited, along with other media and content creators, to experience not only the new park but everything Universal Orlando Resort has to offer over the course of a four-day stay. As both an Orlando local and a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder, I can confidently say this trip surpassed any previous visit I've had to the resort.

From fine dining and luxury accommodations to thrilling attractions and entertainment across the resort's theme parks, here's a look at everything guests can expect during a visit to Universal Orlando Resort.

Terra Luna Resort & Universal CityWalk

Our trip to Universal Orlando began with checking into Terra Luna Resort, one of three new hotels that opened last year to accommodate the added foot traffic to Epic Universe. Walking into Terra Luna feels like entering a newly-discovered galaxy, complete with a crescent moon-shaped pool and spaceship windows.

A "Prime Value" hotel, Terra Luna is ideal for guests looking to stay budget-conscious without sacrificing resort perks, including complimentary shuttle transportation, early park admission, and merchandise delivery directly from the parks to the hotel.

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After grabbing a drink at Luna Bar in the hotel lobby, we headed to Bigfire at Universal CityWalk for some fire-kissed cuisine. An ever-evolving hub of food, entertainment, and nightlife, CityWalk feels like the city that never sleeps within Orlando. Whether you're catching a movie or tackling a Back to the Future-inspired escape room with friends, the fun continues long after the parks close.

As for Bigfire, I highly recommend the filet mignon; it was perfectly tender, and the roasted shallot mashed potatoes and broccolini brought out an earthiness that kept me grounded after my ascent to the stars at Terra Luna.

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Islands of Adventure & Universal Studios Florida

In the lead-up to Epic Universe's anniversary celebration, Universal Orlando treated The Direct to VIP tours of Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, premium experiences designed to help guests make the most of their day.

Along with expedited ride access and behind-the-scenes insight from expert guides, the tour includes complimentary water and a 10% discount on select merchandise. Shout-out to VIP guide Robbie for reminiscing with me about Universal rides of the past; we'll never forget you, Jimmy Neutron's Nicktoon Blast.

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Islands of Adventure was first on the docket in our foray into the theme parks. Swinging through the streets of New York on The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, we also encountered Kong in the heart of Skull Island and flew through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Before heading to the next park, we stopped for lunch at Mythos Restaurant, an award-winning eatery known for its blend of Mediterranean, Asian, and American cuisine. The wagyu beef burger, topped with tomato jam and smoked paprika garlic aioli, was exactly the fuel I needed to keep going.

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We then took the Hogwarts Express over to Universal Studios Florida, stepping right into the heart of the movies. Studios is also home to the yearly Halloween Horror Nights event, which just received an exciting update: Ryan Coogler's Sinners will be featured in a haunted house this fall.

After a quick trip through Gringotts and a refreshing frozen Butterbeer in Diagon Alley, we headed over for a special behind-the-scenes look at Men in Black: Alien Attack. Despite spending more than two decades visiting Universal Studios Florida, I'd never had access quite like this before, including the chance to meet two of the attraction's hardworking alien residents, Bob and Idikiukup.

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We wrapped up our VIP tour with a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of fan-favorite Revenge of the Mummy before heading back to Terra Luna to recharge for a day in the sun ahead. As a longtime Mummy fan, the VIP tour felt worth it for this exclusive glimpse alone.

Universal Volcano Bay

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With Florida's climbing UV index in full force, there was no better way to beat the heat than by diving into Universal Volcano Bay. Surprisingly, this was the one part of Universal Orlando Resort I had never been to, so I was especially excited to hit the slides and take a trip down TeAwa, the Fearless River.

Before venturing out around the volcano, I settled into the private cabana provided for the day, and now, I can't imagine experiencing Volcano Bay otherwise. The cabana comes stocked with towels, complimentary water in a mini fridge, a safe for your belongings, and full food and drink service. It feels like your own private oasis within the park.

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After getting swept into the full force of the Fearless River, I made my way to several of the park's slides, with the Krakatau Aqua Coaster becoming my favorite. I've never experienced a water attraction quite like it, as it launches riders up and down hills woven throughout the volcano, even delivering a few surprising moments of airtime. It's an absolute must-do at Volcano Bay.

Volcano Bay far exceeded my expectations for a water park. Between its tranquil atmosphere and pulse-pounding slides, it's the perfect place to unwind between visits to the resort's "dry parks," as we locals call them. Afterward, we returned to Terra Luna for a few hours of rest before the next outing that evening.

Universal Orlando's Hotels & Dining

With 11 hotels and over 11,000 rooms spread across Universal Orlando Resort, there's an option for every kind of guest. During our stay, Universal Orlando guided us through several of these signature properties, including Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, and Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel took me straight to Italy with its picturesque waterfront views, cobblestone pathways, and elegant Mediterranean-inspired architecture. It was as though I'd stepped into a seaside village along the Italian Riviera. As live opera performances echoed throughout the harbor, the hotel became one of the most captivating experiences of the trip.

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The Hard Rock Hotel shifted gears, giving us a taste of the rock star lifestyle with VIP access to a lavish mansion-inspired space featuring a velvet lounge, live music, and a look at the hotel's newly refurbished rooms.

We also got a glimpse at one of the property's perks, the Sound of Your Stay program, which lets guests choose between Tracks (curated streaming playlists), Wax (vinyl records and turntables), or Picks (complimentary guitars or bass guitars delivered to your room).

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Last but not least, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, transported us to the stars with its celestial-inspired design and sweeping views overlooking Epic Universe. The excitement for the park's one-year anniversary was at an all-time high as we watched the dazzling Cosmos Fountain Show from a bird's-eye view at the hotel's rooftop bar, Bar Helios.

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Universal Epic Universe

The day had finally arrived: May 22, 2026, the one-year anniversary of Universal Epic Universe. Featuring portals to five distinct worlds – How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, and Celestial Park – the park invites visitors to let their imaginations run wild within both beloved and new adventures.

The Direct was treated to another VIP tour, this time through Epic Universe. It began in Celestial Park, home to signature attractions like Stardust Racers and the Constellation Carousel. Filled with lush scenery and cosmic-inspired architecture, the world serves as the central hub, connecting to every other portal in the park.

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The morning then kicked into high gear on Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. After visiting nearly every theme park in Orlando multiple times over the years, I can confidently say this attraction features among the most impressive practical and special effects I've ever seen. No spoilers, but make this a priority during a visit to Epic Universe.

Now, what you'll notice right away in How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk? Dragons, and lots of them. Guests can soar through the skies on Hiccup's Wing Gliders and watch Hiccup face off against a seemingly indocile dragon in The Untrainable Dragon. Yet, an unexpected highlight was seeing Pouncer, one of Toothless' adorable children. It was my first time catching a glimpse of one of the baby dragons roaming around Berk, happily greeting everyone and even showing off a few playful little jumps.

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From Berk, I traveled through a green warp pipe into Super Nintendo World, a land that can initially feel overwhelming before you realize you're actually inside a living Mario game. Between racing down Rainbow Road in Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge and careening through the jungle on Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness, the Florida heat was definitely catching up to me.

Thankfully, the DK Crush Float came to the rescue. A refreshing mix of banana-pineapple Dole Whip, caramel popcorn, chocolate and toffee pieces, and Pineapple Fanta, it somehow tasted even better in the middle of a 90-degree day.

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Next was my favorite part of Epic Universe: Dark Universe and its marquee attraction, Monsters Unchained. Every time I visit the park, this is the ride I make sure to get on more than once, and for good reason. The animatronics of Universal's classic monsters are remarkably lifelike and very much in your face.

Even better, Monsters Unchained balances physical sets and screen technology so well that it never leaves me feeling motion sick, something I can't say for every attraction (as much as I love all of Universal Orlando's rides, I'm looking at you, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey). If you're prone to that kind of queasiness, Monsters Unchained may pleasantly, or terrifyingly, surprise you.

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Before settling in for another awe-inspiring viewing of the Cosmos Fountain Show, I took a trip on Yoshi's Adventure for a peaceful ride and sweeping sunset views of Super Nintendo World. Epic Universe is arguably at its most beautiful after dark, when millions of lights transform each land into something entirely new. If you can, stay until nightfall, as that's when the park's magic truly comes alive.

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Over three decades later, Universal Orlando Resort shows no signs of slowing down. As someone who grew up visiting these parks, this trip reminded me that Universal still captures that same sense of wonder all these years later, whether through the gamma-infused thrills of The Incredible Hulk Coaster, the dazzling worlds of Epic Universe, or a relaxing evening at Helios Grand Hotel with a sip of Nectar of the Gods. After these four days exploring the resort, I left feeling more excited about its future than ever before.

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