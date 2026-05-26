'Avengers: Doomsday' Has Now Cast Disney's Disenchanted Movie Actress Matilda Firth as Mystery Girl Character

Avengers: Doomsday has added Disney's Disenchanted actress Matilda Firth to its expanding cast. The Marvel Studios film from Joe and Anthony Russo continues to assemble one of the biggest ensembles in MCU history, bringing in Avengers veterans, the new Fantastic Four cast, and several X-Men franchise alumni for the confrontation with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Firth, an English actress best known to family audiences for playing Bella in Disney's Disenchanted, is the latest name to surface on the film's growing cast list.

Firth's agency, The Artists Partnership, lists the young actress in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday under the character name "Little Girl." The role comes with no further description on the agency page, leaving the size and significance of Firth's involvement in Doctor Doom's MCU debut a mystery for now.

Universal Pictures

Firth's casting in Doomsday adds another young face to a film already loaded with familiar names. The actress made her feature debut as Bella in Disenchanted, the long-delayed sequel to Enchanted, where she appeared opposite Amy Adams' Giselle and Patrick Dempsey's Robert Philip on Disney+. She followed that with Blumhouse's horror reboot Wolf Man as Ginger and the Megan Fox-led thriller Subservience as Isla. Her television credits include ITV's drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Avengers: Doomsday reaches theaters on December 18, the first big-screen Avengers outing since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The Russos wrapped principal photography on the project in September 2025 at Pinewood Studios in England, with Robert Downey Jr. fronting the antagonist side as Doctor Doom. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as part of the Fantastic Four, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Ian McKellen's Magneto, among others. Firth's addition is an interesting one, and it leaves one to imagine how big her role will be.

What Matilda Firth's 'Little Girl' Role Could Mean for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The "Little Girl" naming on Firth's agency profile leaves two reasonable scenarios on the table for how big her role could be. The simplest is that she filmed a short bystander appearance with little connection to the wider story. Doomsday's reported scale, with multiple universes converging on a single battlefield, leaves plenty of space for that sort of small civilian role. In that case, Firth would likely have only a few seconds of screentime as part of a crowd or background scene.

The more intriguing alternative is that "Little Girl" works as a cover for something larger. Marvel Studios has a long track record of disguising significant characters behind generic credits, partly to keep surprises off the internet months ahead of release. The Disenchanted actress's role could be much bigger than a background character. She could be playing the daughter of a major character or the younger version of an important character. The Russos kept some of Doomsday's biggest twists hidden throughout production at Pinewood, and similar generic credits have surfaced ahead of past Marvel films for actors who ended up in much bigger scenes.

For now, the credit on Firth's agency's website is all the public has to go on. The full picture of her involvement in Doomsday could become much clearer as Marvel's marketing intensifies in the coming months.