DC Celebrates First 2 Chapters of Robert Pattinson's Batman Saga With New R-Rated Video

Robert Pattinson's Batman saga has expanded across two chapters under DC so far, and the studio is now bringing both of them together for a special celebration. The first chapter arrived in 2022 with Matt Reeves' The Batman, which cast Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City. Two years later, The Penguin took the franchise to HBO Max, following Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb as he muscled his way through the criminal underworld after the city's flood.

DC has released a new 14-minute recap video that walks viewers through the entire story of The Batman and The Penguin. The clip, posted on DC's official YouTube channel, qualifies as R-rated in nature because it pulls heavily from The Penguin, an HBO Max series that carries a TV-MA rating. The footage works as both a celebration and a refresher for fans heading into the next chapter of the Batman Saga.

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The recap opens with Pattinson's earliest scenes as Batman, including the moment he announces "I'm vengeance" after taking down a member of the Train Gang in a Gotham subway station. Other key moments from The Batman follow, such as the unforgettable Batmobile chase with Oz Cobb on a rain-soaked Gotham highway, the funeral sequence where DA Gil Colson arrives with a bomb strapped to his neck, and the Riddler's mental chess match with Batman through Edward Nashton's coded riddles.

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The R-rated video also revisits Batman saving citizens during the seawall flood and closes the film section with the chilling Arkham scene, where the Joker shares an eerie laugh with a defeated Riddler in the cell next door.

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After that, the video shifts into The Penguin and tracks Oz Cobb's gradual rise from low-level Falcone soldier to Gotham's new crime boss. It highlights how he secures a seat at the top of Gotham's crime underworld by unifying various gangs. The clip then captures the brutal nature of Oz's rise, showing his incapacitated mother stuck in a mental prison in a luxury penthouse suite.

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He then celebrates his rule over the city, dancing with his lover Eve Karlo, who roleplays as his mother. The final scene in the celebratory R-rated video set the stage for what comes next in Pattinson's Batman universe, ending with Batman's symbol imprinted on the Gotham night sky.

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This footage comes at a moment when Reeves' Batman world is firmly back in the conversation. Recently, Reeves used his X account to reveal the cast of The Batman - Part II in a personal, GIF-driven series of posts. Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham have all been confirmed to return, while Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch were also announced as new additions to the sequel. The footage is also the perfect tease ahead of the launch of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game, which will highlight everything Batman, including Matt Reeves' universe. You can watch DC's R-rated Batman Saga video below:

The Next Chapter in Robert Pattinson's Batman Saga Will Be Exciting

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The Batman - Part II has been one of the most anticipated comic book sequels for years now, and everything coming out of the project so far suggests Matt Reeves is gearing up to top his 2022 hit. Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin finished the screenplay in 2025, and returning stars like Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis have already offered strong reactions to the finished pages. Reeves also recently shared a first look at the sequel that confirmed the story will take place during winter, hinting at a colder, darker Gotham than the rain-soaked version fans saw the first time around.

The cast is another reason for the hype. Each casting reveal has already sparked its own wave of fan theories about which classic Batman villains and allies might be hiding under those names. Whatever Reeves has cooked up for them, the lineup alone makes this feel like a major event.

There's also the matter of what comes next for the story. The first film ended with Gotham in chaos after the seawall flood, and The Penguin pushed that chaos even further as Oz Cobb seized control of the criminal underworld. The sequel has the rare luxury of being able to pull threads from both projects, and Sofia Falcone's unresolved fate alone could carry a major part of the plot. With Pattinson's Batman heading into a fractured city where the old power players are either dead or in prison, The Batman - Part II has every chance of being the rare superhero sequel that genuinely outclasses the original.