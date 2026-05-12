DC Studios Reveals Sofia Falcone's New Design Ahead of Official Batman Return

DC is officially bringing Sofia Falcone back in a new Batman project, and she looks very different from her last appearance in The Penguin. Sofia is a member of the Falcone crime family and the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. The character recently came to life in The Penguin, as played by Cristin Milioti, who earned an Emmy for the role.

Sofia Falcone is now set to appear again in the DC universe, this time in TT Games' much-anticipated video game title, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The new LEGO game is a homage to all things Batman and has already revealed a roster of DC heroes and villains who will appear in the project. The latest previews have confirmed that Sofia Falcone is another character players will interact with during their time in the LEGO Batman game, but her character design isn't what many would expect after The Penguin.

A new gameplay preview of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight shared by GameRiot shows a meeting between Catwoman (one of the LEGO Batman game's playable characters) and Sofia Falcone. The sequence reveals that Catwoman and Sofia are friends, and that the Falcone heir needs Selina Kyle's help to recoup her father's fortune from the Penguin.

TT Games

"I need your help, Selina. When my father got locked up that rat Penguin emptied the vault at the Iceberg Lounge and took it all for himself. That's Falcone money, and it belongs to me."

While the grudge between Sofia and Penguin mirrors their relationship in The Penguin, Sofia's design in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight does not. In this version, Sofia is depicted as a Big-fig, allowing her to tower over Batman and Catwoman.

TT Games

This is true to Sofia's portrayal in DC Comics, particularly her debut in The Long Halloween, where she is depicted as a tall, broad-shouldered woman with wild brunette hair. Sofia stands out for her strength and is shown able to lift an opponent solely by the neck to choke them.

DC Comics

The Penguin took a different route with Sofia by casting Milioti, but while her Sofia lacked the sheer height and breadth of the comic-book character, she preserved the character's intimidation, cunning, and brutality.

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Sofia Falcone also appeared as a major villain in the fourth season of the Gotham TV show, played by Crystal Reed, and her design was closer to Milioti's live-action portrayal.

Warner Bros. Television

Sofia Falcone's design in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will differ from more recent live-action portrayals, but it remains true to her character's origins.

Sofia Falcone is just the latest in a long lineup of villains confirmed to appear in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. While her character design is different from that of The Penguin, the game is already hinting at some similar connections between the two.

It was revealed in The Batman that Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) was the secret daughter of Carmine Falcone, making her and Sofia step-sisters. Then, in the finale of The Penguin, Sofia was seen receiving a letter from Selina, cementing a connection between the two. In LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the pair appear to be just friends, which, in itself, is an echo of the bond forming between them in The Batman universe and finally gives fans a team-up they've been waiting to see.

Sofia also has beef with Oswald Cobblepot in the game, which is the heart of the conflict in The Penguin. Plus, by keeping Sofia's comic-accurate design, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight pays tribute to her character across both comics and TV.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on May 22, 2026. You can read our preview of the new LEGO Batman game here.

What Does Sofia Falcone's DC Future Look Like?

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With LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight confirmed to be Sofia Falcone's next appearance, it's clear that DC hasn't forgotten about her since the success of The Penguin.

Right now, it's unclear when or where Sofia Falcone will appear after this. The Penguin Season 2 remains unconfirmed, with the creatives seemingly open to it happening if they can find the right story and align all the necessary pieces (such as the cast's schedules).

Of course, The Penguin is a direct spin-off of The Batman, and Matt Reeves is moving ahead with a sequel that will include Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell). Now that Sofia has been introduced in this universe, there could be room for her to appear in The Batman - Part II or future sequels as well.

There are plenty of other Batman projects in the works that could feature new versions of Sofia as well, such as The Caped Crusader Season 2, Dynamic Duo, or even in the DCU via Clayface of The Brave and the Bold.