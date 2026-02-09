LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - All 14 Villains Confirmed for the Game

2026 brings the arrival of TT Games' next LEGO title, this time focusing on the world of DC with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The new LEGO superhero game is switching things up with an open-world style adventure that is a love letter to all things Batman. The game's story is a compilation of the Dark Knight's best tales, from movies to TV series and comics, featuring many familiar faces from the DC mythos.

Several of the playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight have already been revealed, with players given a choice of a number of heroes alongside Batman. Along with that, the new TT Games title is using several of Batman's iconic villains, drawing from the Rogues Gallery. Fans will be able to get their hands on LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on May 29, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Every Villain Confirmed for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Joker/Red Hood

TT Games

No Dark Knight story would be complete without Batman's greatest rival, the Joker. In LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the game introduces a twist on the Joker's mythos, revealing his origins as a member of the Red Hood gang (as seen in some DC comics storylines). Trailers for the new LEGO game also show the Joker inspired by Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger's portrayals, suggesting the game will pay homage to a wide range of Joker appearances.

Harley Quinn

Starring alongside the Joker will be his famous partner-in-crime, Harley Quinn. Alongside her villainous role in the game, Harley Quinn will be available as a playable character (alongside the Joker) as part of the Mayhem Collection, which is available as part of the Deluxe Edition of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Catwoman

One of DC's most reliable antiheroes, Catwoman will be available as a playable character in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Previews have already revealed some of Catwoman's fun abilities in the game, such as a laser pointer move that allows her to set cats on enemies.

Penguin

DC's famed gangster Oswald Cobblepot (aka Penguin) will appear as one of the major villains in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The character will bear his iconic umbrella as a weapon, but despite his criminal status, Cobblepot will be seen entering the mayoral race in the new Batman game.

Bane

Bane's appearance in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight pays homage to several of his notable appearances, including Tom Hardy's portrayal in The Dark Knight Rises, and his venom-powered designs from the comics and Batman: Arkham games. As noted in the character's official wanted poster, Bane is associated with the League of Shadows in the new LEGO game and is wanted for crimes such as "Venom Muscle Enhancers" and "Masked Mumbling."

Ra's Al Ghul

Ra's Al Ghul, the leader of the infamous League of Shadows, will be appearing in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The character is shown in his infamous cape-and-goatee design in the video game's marketing, and will seemingly be linked to several other characters in the game, including Talia Al Ghul and Bane.

Talia Al Ghul

Appearing alongside her villainous father is Talia Al Ghul, who will also serve as a playable character option in Legacy of the Dark Knight. In DC lore, Talia has served as both a hero and a villain, sometimes siding with her love interest, Batman, or choosing to inherit the legacy of the League of Shadows.

Firefly

Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly, will blaze a trail in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, as the villainous arsonist flies his way around Gotham, leaving a fiery mess in his wake. Firefly will be associated with the Gotham City Museum in the new game and has a quick appearance in the game's trailer, using his flying jetpack to get away.

Mr Freeze

"A freeze is coming," in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, according to Mr. Freeze in the game's Heroes & Villains trailer. Dr. Victor Fries is well known as one of Batman's most chilling villains from the Rogues Gallery, and he will make his next appearance in the new LEGO game, following his role in the Batman: Arkham games.

Two-Face

Before Two-Face's arrival in The Batman Part II, the villain will appear in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, where fans will see his transition from Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent into the chaos-fuelled villain Two-Face.

Poison Ivy

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will introduce audiences to Dr. Pamela Isley, a botanist seeking a greener movement for Gotham City. Although it won't be long until Isley transitions into her villain era, as the DC comics character Poison Ivy, another famous foe of Batman.

Riddler

The puzzle-obsessed villain, the Riddler, has popped up in many Batman iterations, and fans will get to enjoy his antics once again in the new LEGO Batman game. The game draws particularly on Riddler's appearances in the Batman: Arkham games and his Riddler trophies, with collectible Riddler items available throughout the LEGO game's open-world map.

Egghead

A lesser-known but iconic villain from the Batman mythos is Egghead, who notably appeared in the 1960s Batman TV series. Legacy of the Dark Knight is already paying homage to the series with its range of Batsuits, but the game will also feature the return of Egghead as a villain who has been spotted in prison garb in marketing for the new game.

Condiment King

The LEGO games' humorous style lends itself to some of the more obscure characters in the Batman mythology, including Condiment King, a D-List villain who uses ketchup, mustard, and other condiments as weapons. Condiment King was created for the animated Batman series but will make his return in the 2026 LEGO Batman game.