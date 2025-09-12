'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Reveals Its 7 Main Batsuits

At least seven iconic Batsuits have already been revealed for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight ahead of its 2026 release. The next LEGO game from TT Games will explore Bruce Wayne's full superhero journey, from training with the League of Shadows to taking on a Rogue's Gallery with the Bat-Family. Alongside new combat systems and other fresh gameplay mechanics, Legacy of the Dark Knight will do something brand-new for LEGO's DC adaptations by taking directly from the movies. This original Batman story will link together moments from various big-screen flicks from The Dark Knight to The Batman.

Throughout this storyline, the latest LEGO Batman offering will pull from the Dark Knight's big screen and comic book history for its Batsuit library. TT Games' Head of Production and Strategic Director Jonathan Smith confirmed at gamescom 2025 that Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature "70 different suits for Batman." The Dark Knight himself will be one of seven playable characters in the dialed-back roster for the 2026 game, which also includes Jim Gordon, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul.

Well-Known Batsuits in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The Batman (2022)

TT Games

Robert Pattinson's The Batman suit will be playable in LEGO Batman as the sequel finally gears up to begin production next year for release in 2026. This marks the second video game appearance for Pattinson's Batman, as his suit was a belated addition to Arkham Knight in 2022 amid his movie's release.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

TT Games

Not to be confused with James Gunn's DCU reboot of the same name, which fans think may have already cast its Batman, the 2026 game will feature a blue and grey Batsuit inspired by the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated show.

The Dark Knight

TT Games

Of course, it wouldn't be a celebration of Batman's big-screen history without Christian Bale's suit from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. It remains unclear whether the slightly different suits from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises will also feature in the 70-Batsuit roster.

Golden Age

TT Games

TT Games looks to be going as far back as the Golden Age of DC Comics for its 2026 game, with a Batsuit sporting a black and grey design, a yellow utility belt, and purple gloves, capped off with some noticeably long ears.

Rainbow Batman

TT Games

The Rainbow Batman suit has an intriguing story that goes back to 1957, when Dick Grayson saved a girl in his civilian attire but picked up an arm injury in the process. After that, Bruce Wayne wore a series of colorful Batsuits, culminating in the rainbow one, to distract from Robin's arm injury.

Black Suit

TT Games

The Legacy of the Dark Knight trailers also highlight a simplistic black Batsuit with a yellow utility belt and chest logo.

Adam West Suit

TT Games

The late Adam West's iconic '60s Batman will be celebrated in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight as one of the unlockable suits. It wouldn't be surprising if Burt Ward's Robin similarly got his own suit in the new game to accompany it.

BONUS.) The LEGO Batman Movie

Warner Bros.

Will Arnett's The LEGO Batman Movie may have had its sequel cancelled, but he might make a comeback in Legacy of the Dark Knight. LEGO Games News pointed out on X that a shaded Batsuit has a 3D Utility Belt attachment piece, just as the LEGO Batman wore in that movie.

BONUS.) Batman Beyond?

TT Games

Another Batsuit silhouette was spotted in the game without Batman's iconic cape, which many speculate will be Terry McGinnis' Batman Beyond suit. While this could easily be many things, it's safe to assume the far-future Batman will feature.

The Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer also featured various Bruce Wayne designs, such as suits for travelling through snowy glaciers and training with the League of Assassins, which will presumably be playable as alternatives to a usual Batsuit.

What Other Batsuits Will Be in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

Since LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is taking inspiration from the DC superhero's movie history, chances are all his major live-action suits will be playable, even though only a select few have been revealed.

This means suits inspired by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman, George Clooney in Batman & Robin (including the famous Batnipples), and Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman or The Flash are all on the table for the 2026 video game.

Presumably, gamers will enjoy suits from other media too, such as Batman: The Animated Series and Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham video game franchise.

Beyond that, TT Games will likely take a deep dive into the Caped Crusader's comic history, with the recent Absolute Batman series being just one example of a unique design that could add its own flair to Legacy of the Dark Knight.