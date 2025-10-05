DC Confirms Return of Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon BEFORE The Batman 2

DC just revealed that Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon will make his surprise return to the DC universe ahead of The Batman 2. Wright's take on the iconic Gotham City police detective has not been heard from since his debut in 2022's The Batman, but that has not stopped fans from clamoring for more of the character.

However, before that, DC devotees will get another taste of Wright's GCPD Lieutenant Gordon, thanks to a newly announced Batman project from Warner Bros. and DC. The Batman director Matt Reeves recently turned in a script for The Batman—Part 2, which could be the start of a new wave of exciting new titles featuring Reeves' Batman universe.

New gameplay (via IGN) from the newly revealed LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game revealed that Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon will be playable in the upcoming brick-based adventure.

TT Games

Gordon has been announced as one of the title's playable ally characters (in addition to DC mainstays like Nightwing, Robin, and Catwoman), with Wright's likeness included as a swapable skin for players to choose.

TT Games

He looks just as he does in The Batman movie (and likely will in The Batman 2), sporting a black suit, glasses, and a thick moustache on his upper lip.

Warner Bros.

Unlike many past LEGO games, Legacy of the Dark Knight is an original story that interweaves iconic moments from various Batman media (movies, TV, comics, etc.) rather than a straight LEGO adaptation of a particular film or series of movies.

Wight's Gordon is included as a part of this effort, as well as Robert Pattinson's Batman and Colin Ferrell's Penguin.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC sometime in 2026. The new LEGO title from UK developer TT Games has been described as the ultimate Batman adventure, following the Dark Knight from his humble beginnings as an aspiring vigilante through to the end of his Batman-ing career.

The Future of Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon Explained

Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon pop-up in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is just the appetizer for DC fans eagerly waiting to see what Matt Reeves does with the iconic DC character next.

It will surely be exciting to see some The Batman representation in TT Games' new LEGO title, but die-hard DC fans would be remiss to say that they are not even more excited for the already announced The Batman 2 movie, heading for theaters in 2027.

Reeves' upcoming Batman sequel will, of course, center on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight taking the next steps in his career of doling out masked justice upon the criminals of Gotham City, but it will also see someone like Wright's Jim Gordon as well.

The first The Batman film notably centered on a younger version of the Jim Gordon character, one who was just a lowly detective in the Gotham City POlice Department rather than the full-blown police commissioner fans often see him depicted as in most Batman-based media.

Perhaps, this is all leading to Wright's character rising in the ranks at the GCPD, eventually becoming Commissioner Gordon, rather than just Lieutenant Gordon, all while helping out the Caped Crusader along the way.