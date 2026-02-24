First Look at Joker's New Design In LEGO Batman 4: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has revealed a new design for the Joker that will be featured in the 2026 video game. The new title from TT Games is an expansive take on the Batman mythology, covering the caped crusader across film, TV, and gaming. This naturally includes Batman's greatest nemesis, the Joker, who has been brought to life in various forms over the DC hero's lifetime.

While a glimpse at the Joker in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has already been revealed in the game's trailers, the supervillain will seemingly have multiple designs throughout the game. The latest of these was revealed in a now-deleted Instagram story from the LEGO: Batman account (shared by Blitzwinger on YouTube), which shows Batman flying in behind the Joker.

The Joker is shown wearing a purple suit, with an orange undershirt and a green necktie. He wears slicked-back green hair, white face paint, and red lipstick, and has distinct facial contouring that echoes the Joker's permanent smile.

The likeness and costume is very similar to Jack Nicholson's Joker from 1989's live-action Batman film. Nicholson's Jack Napier was already confirmed for a role in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, but this new image confirms fans will see his version of the Joker as well.

The character's design in TT Games' title is very similar to the LEGO Minifigure of Nicholson's Joker that the company sells on shelves, and it seems to be a direct transplant of the character's real-world LEGO design.

However, this will not be the only Joker design present in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The game's official trailer confirmed that Heath Ledger's Joker, from The Dark Knight, is also included.

This Joker has been the one depicted in most of the game's marketing, and features Ledger's character's outfit, hairstyle, and facial scarring from the 2008 film.

While LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an amalgamation of different Batman stories, they are intended to fit together as one story in the game. This confirmation of two different Jokers suggests the game will introduce a makeover for the Clown Prince of Crime at some point, with him transitioning from Nicholson's version to Ledger's (or vice versa).

This latest Joker design in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight stands out among the many Jokers featured in LEGO Batman and LEGO DC games.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is preparing to release on May 29, 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The Direct played a hands-on preview of the new LEGO Batman game last year, which revealed some major differences to past LEGO titles.

What Is the Joker’s Story in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

As mentioned, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a journey through many of Batman's past adventures. With the Joker being one of Batman's most prominent villains, the game developers have a lot to choose from in terms of how they want to bring the super criminal into the game.

It appears that TT Games' solution is to include multiple Joker designs to cover the supervillain's extensive history. Previews of the game have confirmed that fans will get to experience the Joker's origins before he dons the clown makeup, but how and when he turns into the Jokers shown in the trailers remains a mystery.

LEGO Games have often come up with fun and unique twists on the lore of their titular characters, and there's no doubt LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will do the same. The question is: will Jack Nicholson's and Heath Ledger's Jokers be the only ones to appear in the 2026 game, or could there be more?

The Joker is planned to be a core part of the new LEGO Batman game, with the game's late 2026 planned expansion adding the villain to the roster of playable characters. It seems that, similar to Batman and his Batsuits, fans may be able to choose which Joker design they prefer when the time comes.