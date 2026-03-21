LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - All 7 Playable Characters, Ranked

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is one of 2026's most anticipated superhero games, and it offers players more than just one playable character to choose from. The new LEGO title from TT Games is a love letter to everything Batman, and that includes more than just the Caped Crusader himself. As with past LEGO titles, Legacy of the Dark Knight offers co-op or single-player options, meaning Batman will always have a companion along for the ride.

The new LEGO Batman title will feature many notable DC characters in an original story that combines the best moments from across Batman lore. Not every character will be playable, with Legacy of the Dark Knight keeping the ensemble strictly to a small group of Batman's allies (with more to come post-launch). Of the ones revealed so far, several look like they'll be exciting to play with.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released on May 29 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with a Nintendo Switch 2 edition planned for later.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's Most Anticipated Playable Characters

7. Jim Gordon

TT Games

As always, Gotham City's Chief of Police, Jim Gordon, will be an important ally to Batman, this time moving from background support to a fully-fledged sidekick and playable character. Gordon is one of the first playable characters, featured in the initial LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight demo.

Each playable character in Batman's family has their own unique traversal methods and weapons. In Gordon's case, he uses a glider to maneuver the city and has a special foam gun to assist in combat and with puzzles. While Gordon is still an important ally for Batman, he doesn't have as many notable powers as some of the other playable characters on offer.

6. Talia al Ghul

TT Games

Batman's long-time love interest, Talia al Ghul, will be making an appearance in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Of all the confirmed playable characters in the new LEGO game, the least is known about Talia and what she brings to the table. However, Talia's association with the League of Shadows means she will likely display some incredible ninja-like abilities, which should make her more fun to play as.

5. Nightwing

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A core member of the Bat-fam is, of course, Nightwing. He was Batman's initial Robin, who struck out on his own to become a fully-fledged hero with the moniker Nightwing. The character is known for battling with electrified escrima sticks, which he can be seen utilizing in the game's trailers.

It seems possible that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will take fans through Nightwing's full evolution, including his early days as Robin, as the trailers show a young Robin battling with escrima sticks and a different Robin using a grapple gun.

4. Robin

TT Games

While Robin and Nightwing could end up evolving into the same character, the fact that TT Games has confirmed there are seven playable options in the game, and that Robin and Nightwing are both listed, suggests they'll be separate entities. This means Dick Grayson and another Robin (possibly Jason Todd or Tim Drake) are both part of the story.

In addition, TT Games noted that one of Robin's unique gadgets would be his line launcher, which was briefly seen in gameplay being used in combat to slam an enemy to the ground. The acrobatic skills of Robin and Nightwing also make them generally fun characters to control in combat, but Robin's variety shown in gameplay trailers so far makes him more exciting to play as than Nightwing.

3. Batgirl

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Rounding out the classic Bat Family is Batgirl/Barbara Gordon. One confirmed skill of Batgirl's in the new LEGO game is her tech abilities, which show her whipping out a laptop and engaging in minigames to hack through doors and gates. It's unclear what else Batgirl's hacking abilities could give her access to in the game, but it gives her plenty of potential.

Batgirl eventually becomes Oracle in DC comics lore, so if the game follows a similar trajectory with her story, this could unlock even more abilities for her character.

2. Catwoman

TT Games

Batman's on-again-off-again ally, Catwoman, is another playable character in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Catwoman was one of the first additional playable characters introduced in the Arkham game series, and with TT Games drawing on so many elements of that series for this game, it seems she will be equally as fun to play as here.

Catwoman is known for having feline agility, and she will be able to use her whip in combat during the game. Gameplay trailers also revealed a neat stealth ability for Catwoman, which allows her to use a laser pointer to summon cats and sic them onto enemies.

1. Batman

TT Games

Batman is the star of the show and, as such, has access to the most varied abilities in the game, with Batarangs, grapple guns, explosive gel, and all kinds of other neat gadget tricks from past DC stories shown to be in his arsenal. In LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Batman can also use the Batmobile and the Batbike and has been shown to have a large number of Batsuits available.

While Batman has plenty of fun allies, it's hard to beat the Dark Knight in his own game.