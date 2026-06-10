X-Men '97 Season 2 Just Gender-Swapped 1 Key Superhero

A new gender-swapped hero will be utilized for Marvel Animation in X-Men '97 Season 2 on Disney+. The new season of Marvel's massively successful animated X-Men continuation premieres on July 1, picking up from an exciting Season 1 finale and introducing new characters from Marvel's long history of comics. This includes a few legacy characters with intriguing connections to comic history.

A new trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2, shown privately at Comic Con Revolution Ontario in May, showed off a new character named Siryn. While her time in the trailer was short, her eyes glowed white as she blasted green energy from her body, showcasing powers similar to those she has in Marvel Comics. Specifically, she has sonic-based abilities, allowing her to send out blasts of energy with her voice and screams.

With Siryn's appearance in Season 2, she becomes the latest gender-swapped hero to be featured heavily for Marvel, being switched from the male version (Banshee) to the female version (Siryn) this time around. It will also add another legacy-based hero to the fold, considering the two are a father/daughter combination from Seasons 1 and 2.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Siryn is the daughter of Banshee, who was seen in a younger form in 2011's X-Men: First Class. Banshee is known for using the same sonic abilities he passed down to his daughter at her birth.

Marvel Comics

Banshee was part of the tragic massacre in X-Men '97 Season 1, becoming one of thousands of mutants who were killed in the Sentinels' attack on Genosha (which also killed off Gambit).

Marvel Animation

While Siryn's specific role in X-Men '97 remains unknown, she will be yet another major legacy X-Men hero brought to life in this series's return to Disney+. Ahead are similar heroes who will also play roles in the next season of X-Men '97.

4 Other New Superheroes in X-Men '97 Season 2

Polaris

Marvel Animation

Season 2 of X-Men '97 will introduce the classic Marvel Comics character Polaris, played by Scream star Neve Campbell. Known for her battles with bipolar disorder in the comics, she also has abilities tied back to magnetism, which she got from her father, Magneto.

Notably, Magneto plays a major role in both the original X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, even taking over command of the X-Men after Professor Xavier's departure. While his connection to Polaris in this show has not yet been revealed, it will mark a change for Magento once he returns to his own timeline from Ancient Egypt.

Archangel

Marvel Animation

Warren Worthington III, better known by his superhero moniker Archangel, shows up once again in the new, privately-released X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer. Originally known as Angel, he made 11 appearances in the original X-Men show, using his powers of flight and enhanced strength before becoming one of Apocalypse's four Horsemen.

Notably, Archangel is one of the five OG X-Men from the comics, along with Cyclops, Beast, Jean Grey, and Iceman. A picture of this group is shown in the first public trailer for Season 2, potentially setting them up for a bigger reunion at some point during the next set of episodes.

Colossus

Marvel Animation

Best known for his roles in the live-action Deadpool trilogy, Colossus will be back in action for X-Men '97 Season 2. He was previously used in two episodes of the original X-Men series and is known for his organic, steel-like skin and super strength.

Colossus is known as one of the Giant-Size X-Men, along with Wolverine, Storm, and Nightcrawler, in the comics. His sister is also the powerful mutant Magik, who was seen as a cameo via Morph in Season 1.

Havok

Marvel Animation

One of Season 2's other new characters will be Alex Summers, more commonly known to X-Men fans as Havok. Recognized as an Omega-level mutant in the comics, Havok can absorb ambient cosmic radiation and convert it into powerful plasma blasts that materialize as circles coming from his chest.

The last name Summers will be familiar to viewers, as he is the brother of Scott Summers/Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men team in battle. He has also fought his brother numerous times in the comics, even though they cannot hurt each other with their powers.