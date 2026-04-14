X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirms 31 Marvel Characters Who Will Appear

X-Men '97 will feature at least 31 legendary mutant characters. Marvel Studios is about to bring back the beloved Fox X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday and is cooking up a mutant reboot for Phase 7 and beyond. Before then, Marvel Animation will continue its acclaimed X-Men: The Animated Series revival, X-Men '97, this summer on Disney+. The studio is already working on Season 3, seemingly for 2027, and is plotting Seasons 4 and 5 to keep X-Men '97 on an annual release schedule.

As fans saw with the 2024 freshman season, the Disney+ animated series is expected to bring back mutant heroes and villains (and introduce new ones), this time to face off with the terrifying first mutant, Apocalypse. Marvel Animation has yet to pinpoint Season 2's exact release date, but the series received promotional art, merch, and a trailer shown exclusively at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) that have confirmed its stacked lineup of Marvel characters.

Every Hero & Villain Confirmed To Appear in X-Men '97 Season 2

Cyclops

Marvel Animation

As the X-Men were split into multiple teams across history, the laser-blasting leader Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, was sent to the year 3960 AD. Of course, the X-Men's fearless leader was always expected to return, but Marvel Animation doubled down on his inclusion in an official trailer shown at New York Comic-Con.

Jean Grey

Marvel Animation

Alongside Scott Summers in the footage was his telekinetic wife Jean Grey, one of the most powerful mutants who has similarly been stranded in the far future as the battle with Apocalypse looms. It is in that future that they encountered a young version of their son, Nathan Summers, better known as Cable.

Rogue

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 revealed 16 characters' new looks for Season 2 in its first official poster, with Rogue coming back as a member of the team that has been sent to 3000 BC and will face Apocalypse in his early days as En Sabah Nur. Rogue's ability to absorb powers and memories through contact is bound to be a useful tool.

Nightcrawler

Marvel Animation

The blue teleporting X-Men hero Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler, was another member of Team Past confirmed to return on the official poster. There's no doubt that Nightcrawler will still be grieving the loss of his close friend Gambit in Season 2 as he ventures across Ancient Egypt with the others.

Beast

Marvel Animation

Between his animalistic strength and immense supergenius, Beast's intelligence will be a powerful resource for Team Past as they look for a way back to the '90s, having been featured in the NYCC trailer. The group seemed to be encountering some strangely advanced technology for ancient times in the sneak peek, and there's no doubt that Beast will be the only one who can figure it out.

Professor X

Marvel Animation

Having been presumed dead for most of Season 1, Charles Xavier is firmly back with the X-Men in Season 2, albeit trapped in Ancient Egypt, seeking a way home and preparing to go head-to-head with a youthful Apocalypse. Marvel Animation featured Charles Xavier in the first official poster, D23 footage, and the NYCC trailer, indicating his role will be much more prominent this time around.

Magneto

Marvel Animation

Rounding out X-Men '97's Ancient Egyptian explorers is Magneto, who will be teaming up with his old rival, Charles Xavier, while navigating a complex, controversial romance with Rogue in Season 2. As usual, many are expecting Magneto to be a fan-favorite in Season 2 after he was spotted in the NYCC trailer.

Sunspot

Marvel Animation

The Brazilian solar energy-absorbing mutant Roberto, aka Sunspot, was a new recruit in X-Men '97 last season, in which he struck up a romance with Jubilee. Having been confirmed to return as part of the character collage poster, it seems Sunspot will continue to face the forces of evil in the present day.

Jubilee

Marvel Animation

As Jubilee's usual allies are scattered across history, her relationship and mentorship ought to be pivotal to her Season 2 storyline in modern day. Official artwork confirmed that she will be back with a fresh, longer hairstyle reminiscent of X-Men: The Animated Series' later seasons.

Wolverine

Marvel Animation

Having had the adamantium ripped from his skeleton by Magneto, James "Logan" Howlett will return in X-Men '97's second outing. While it's unclear where Logan landed when the X-Men were dispersed across time, Wolverine's return was confirmed with a more feral look than ever on Season 2's official poster.

Storm

Marvel Animation

While Storm's timeline destination was left a mystery after Season 1, the NYCC trailer revealed that, yes, the weather-bending omega-level mutant will be back. Interestingly, like Wolverine, Funko confirmed a new "Wasteland" figure for X-Men '97's Storm, suggesting that their destination was one and the same.

Morph

Marvel Animation

As X-Men '97 has similarly kept Morph's whereabouts hidden so far, it seems likely that they are with Storm and Wolverine in this mysterious "Wasteland." The shapeshifting mutant and close friend of Wolverine was pictured on the official poster in a new costume similar to that of Jean Grey and Cyclops, so the misplaced trio of Storm, Morph, and Wolverine may also be in the year 3960.

Polaris

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97's poster confirmed Polaris will enter the fray in Season 2 with her own take on magnetic manipulation, given that she is Magneto's daughter and therefore sister to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. Prior reports claimed that Scream star Neve Campbell would play Polaris, but the actress later cast doubt on that.

Psylocke

Marvel Animation

Psylocke's X-Men '97 Season 2 role was hinted at NYCC when a life-size statue of her was spotted alongside other heroes as part of a photo op. Psylocke was briefly glimpsed as part of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight last season, indicating that the group will have a bigger part to play in Season 2.

Cable

Marvel Animation

While Cyclops and Jean Grey watch over a young Nathan Summers in the far future, the adult Cable is stranded in the present day. The fully grown Cable was featured on the character collage posters, and many fans are convinced he will lead X-Force, filling the void left by the X-Men's absence.

Forge

Marvel Animation

The Native American mutant inventor Forge looks to be leading the '90s X-Men after the others, including his love interest Storm, were scattered across time. After Bishop's time travel device was damaged in Season 1, it may be on Forge to repair it as a possible means of bringing the X-Men back to the present, alongside seemingly leading a new team of heroes to fill the void for now.

Bishop

Marvel Animation

Having been confirmed to return in posters and the trailer, Bishop could play a major role in X-Men '97 Season 2 due to his experience with time travel, as he is from the near future. Bishop declared in the NYCC trailer that they "gotta get the X-Men back to the '90s," indicating that he will be eagerly working to bring back his old allies by whatever means necessary.

Colossus

Marvel

X-Men '97 Season 2's NYCC exclusive trailer confirmed that Colossus will be one of the Deadpool movie franchise characters coming to the Disney+ series. If Colossus' role is in modern day, as expected, it seems likely that he will be part of Forge and Cable's new team, which may be a version of X-Force.

Danger

Marvel

The X-Men '97 Season 2 sizzle reel shown at D23 2024 confirmed the inclusion of Danger, the female cybernetic embodiment of the X-Men's Danger Room training system, who famously goes rogue and gains self-awareness. There were rumors that Emma Corrin's Deadpool & Wolverine villain would be Danger, but she ended up playing Charles Xavier's sister, Cassandra Nova.

Havok

Marvel

Cyclops' brother, Alex Summers (Havok), was a member of X-Factor, a government-funded mutant team, in X-Men: The Animated Series. He fought alongside his girlfriend, Polaris. As Havok's Season 2 comeback was confirmed by D23, X-Factor may be stepping in for the time-displaced X-Men.

Archangel

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation offered the first look at Archangel's X-Men '97 Season 2 redesign through an action figure. In X-Men: The Animated Series, Archangel, formerly Angel, was one of Apocalypse's Horsemen, which sets up the ancient villain's second coming as a terrifying moment for the flying mutant.

Sabretooth

Marvel Animation

Last seen in X-Men: The Animated Series after sitting out X-Men '97's first go-round, Wolverine's archnemesis Sabretooth was among the mutant villains confirmed to appear by the NYCC trailer. However, in an unexpected twist, Sabretooth seems to be teaming up with the X-Men against Apocalypse.

Lady Deathstrike

Marvel

Much like Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike is another Wolverine-related foe who looks to be siding with the X-Men after the NYCC trailer. Deathstrike is the daughter of a Japanese scientist who developed the process that bonded adamantium to Wolverine's skeleton, leaving their history rather entangled.

Omega Red

Marvel

Former Soviet soldier Omega Red, who was fused with the metal Carbonadium, is another Wolverine foe who popped up in the NYCC footage. Fans already saw Omega Red in X-Men '97's first finale, where he just escaped suspended animation in a nuclear plant. This sets up his return in Season 2, possibly as a villain to Forge and his modern-day team of mutant heroes.

Kid Omega

Marvel

Quentin Quire/Kid Omega is a, funnily enough, omega-level mutant who made his animated debut in X-Men '97's first trailer. The pink-haired mutant has telekinetic and telepathic abilities, but it's unclear how they will play into Season 2.

Hollow/Penance

Marvel

Hollow, who previously went by Penance, was recognizable in X-Men '97's private trailer alongside Kid Omega, thanks to her bright red, diamond-hard skin. Those features make her extremely durable while she's buffed up by razor-sharp claws.

Multiple Man

Marvel Animation

X-Factor member Multiple Man and his infamous abilities of duplication were also present in X-Men '97 Season 2's NYCC trailer. He was previously played by the late Eric Dane in X-Men: The Last Stand and is one of 10 mutants from Fox's live-action movies who will appear in the animated Disney+ show.

Wolfsbane

Marvel

Wolfsbane is a mutant with the ability to transform into a wolf, making Rahne Sinclair, to some extent, something of a werewolf. Having never appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series or X-Men '97, Wolfsbane was spotted in the NYCC trailer as a new member of X-Factor in Season 2.

Strong Guy

Marvel Animation

Guido Carosella, aka Strong Guy, is a superstrong mutant and member of the government-funded X-Factor team who briefly appeared in X-Men '97 before his Season 2 comeback was revealed by the NYCC trailer.

Rachel Summers/Mother Askani

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 Season 2's D23 sneak peek confirmed that Mother Askani and Clan Askani will be back in the 3960 AD far future alongside Scott Summers and Jean Grey. X-Men '97 has yet to deliver Askani's spoilery twist straight out of Marvel Comics, being that she is actually Rachel Summers, Cyclops and Jean Grey's daughter who travels across timelines to lead a rebellion against Apocalypse.

Apocalypse

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 is utilizing the first mutant, Apocalypse, as its villain for Season 2, having touted his villainous inclusion in the NYCC trailer after he was teased in Season 1, Episode 10. Apocalypse is not only one of the most powerful mutants but also the first to ever live, as his story goes back to Ancient Egypt, where some X-Men heroes may encounter him under the name En Sabah Nur.

BONUS) Gambit

Marvel Animation

The kinetically-charged Gambit died a heartbreaking hero's death in X-Men '97 during the Sentinel attack on Genosha. Despite not being confirmed to return by Marvel Animation, Season 1's post-credits scene indicated that Gambit will be resurrected in Season 2 to serve as Apocalypse's Horseman of Death.