Ahsoka Season 2 Will Officially Give 1 Star Wars Rebels Character More Screen Time

Ahsoka Season 2 will officially push one major Star Wars Rebels to the forefront (and it's a well-earned elevation). Ahsoka Season 1 was billed as a Star Wars Rebels reunion, as it featured the live-action debut of Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger. While a good chunk of the first half of the season focused on the dynamic between the trio of Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera, Ezra only served as the late-season payoff and the emotional "MacGuffin" that drove the entire plot.

While appearing at his panel at SpaceCon San Antonio in June 2026 (via Star Wars Holocron), Eman Esfandi confirmed that Ezra Bridger will appear in the entirety of Ahsoka Season 2, giving the Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite a much more prominent role this time around. This serves as a major upgrade for the character, considering that he only appeared in the last three episodes of Season 1.

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Many claimed that Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger stole the show in Ahsoka Season 1, and a full-season presence should give the character more room to shine.

Ezra's limited role in Ahsoka Season 1 was a deliberate narrative choice with strong storytelling significance. Following Ezra's self-sacrifice at the end of Star Wars Rebels, the live-action series treated the mystery behind his absence as the prime motivation for the protagonists to kick-start a mission to save him in a different galaxy (Peridea).

By keeping Ezra off-screen for most of the season, the story built tension and mystery around his fate. His late reveal makes the reunion with Sabine and Ahsoka a major emotional climax rather than something introduced early.

This new update about Ezra doesn't mean that Ahsoka and Sabine's screentime will be diminished. With Ahsoka and Sabine now stranded on Peridea at the end of Season 1, the Star Wars show's sophomore run is set to deliver strong, parallel storylines that give each major character meaningful focus.

Ahsoka Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2027.

What Ezra Bridger's Bigger Role in Ahsoka Season 2 Truly Means

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2027 is shaping up to be a great year for Star Wars Rebels fans, and it will be amplified further by the news that Ezra will have more screentime in Ahsoka Season 2.

Ezra's much larger role in the show's sophomore run makes sense, considering that he will mainly operate in the main galaxy in helping the New Republic learn more about Peridea to bring home Ahsoka and Sabine. More screentime for Ezra could hint at more team-ups with Hera, Chopper, and even The Mandalorian & Grogu breakout star Zeb Orrelios.

Ezra's bigger role in Season 2 also represents a major narrative shift, reinforcing the character's transition from a notable MacGuffin to an active protagonist. Ezra's expanded presence also allows exploration of his guilt and responsibility for "leaving" Sabine and Ahsoka behind, mirroring some of his compelling portrayals in the animated Rebels show.

As a Jedi, Ezra's journey with the Force is also expected to be highlighted, and it's even possible that part of his story could be mentoring Jacen Syndulla as he aims to continue Kanan's legacy. Ezra's return home makes him a key asset against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and some even theorize that he could bring Luke Skywalker into the fight as a last resort.

All in all, Ezra's larger role should let Esfandi embody the character's charm and growth while elevating Ahsoka Season 2's story.