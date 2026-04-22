First Mandalorian & Grogu Clip Features Star Wars Rebels’ Zeb

The Mandalorian and Grogu is ramping its promotion by releasing its first official clip, and it heavily features a familiar face from Star Wars Rebels in action alongside Din Djarin. Star Wars' long-awaited return to the big screen goes beyond the iconic father-son dynamic between the titular characters, expanding the story by giving prominent roles to fan-favorite characters from the animated shows, including Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels and Embo and Rotta the Hutt from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Zeb has been a significant part of the film's marketing, appearing in the action and assisting Din Djarin in his fight against the Imperial warlords.

Star Wars officially released the first clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu, showcasing an intense action scene that shows Zeb and Din Djarin working together to fend off Stormtroopers while they try to transport Jonny Coyne's mysterious Imperial Warlord character to the New Republic.

Star Wars

The 47-second clip shows Mando urgently guiding Grogu through a technical task to control the Razor Crest's weapons system to help them fend off the Stormtroopers.

Din Djarin: "Grogu, I need you to go to the control panel. Remember the buttons I told you to never touch? I'm going to need you to touch them."

Star Wars

The humor peaks in the clip after Zeb hilariously points out that Grogu doesn't know what he's doing, and then the screen cuts to black.

Star Wars

The scene plays out with classic Grogu antics, as the character struggles with high-tech controls he doesn't fully understand while Din Djarin tries to keep things under control from afar.

Watch the first official clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu below:

The Mandalorian and Grogu will premiere in theaters on Friday, May 22.

Why The Mandalorian and Grogu's First Clip Is Actually Perfect

Star Wars

This official 47-second clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu is actually the perfect first release because it captures the strong yet messy father-son dynamic that made the Disney+ series so beloved. It simply reassures viewers that the emotional core remains intact.

The addition of Zeb as a deadpan outsider is also quite brilliant, as he brings a fresh layer of comedic timing and immediately makes the audience feel like part of the team.

What's intriguing in this clip is the fact that Din Djarin successfully captured an actual member of the Shadow Council, but it remains to be seen if he will be delivered to the New Republic as intended.

It's possible that this high-stakes sequence would be one of the few ones Zeb will be involved in, considering that he could be tasked with personally delivering the Shadow Council member to the New Republic while Din Djarin and Grogu head off to their next mission.