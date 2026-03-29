Star Wars Reveals Its 5th Villain to Jump from Animation to Live-Action

The Mandalorian & Grogu is heading to theaters on May 26, and with it comes a long roster of familiar faces. Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, Grogu is back by his side, and Dave Filoni is once again shepherding the story he helped create. But the film brings more than just the heroes audiences know.

Star Wars recently confirmed that Embo, the fearsome Kyuzo bounty hunter from The Clone Wars, will serve as one of the film's main villains. His live-action debut marks another milestone in a tradition that has become one of the franchise's defining habits. Star Wars loves taking beloved animated characters and making them real.

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Embo is the latest in a long line of animated Star Wars villains to cross over into live-action. In the film, he serves as a replacement for Moff Gideon, who will not return as the main villain for Din Djarin's big-screen adventure.

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In the film Embo is hired by two Hutts to kill Rotta the Hutt, played by Jeremy Allen White. The conflict puts Din Djarin directly in Embo's path as Mando is recruited by the New Republic to rescue Rotta, setting the two on a collision course.

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The official trailer shows Embo approaching a hut on Nevarro in the rain, a sight that evokes the villain's terryfying nature.

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Embo is expected to be as menacing as the other villains who transitioned from animation to live-action. The likes of Cad Bane have set a high standard and it'll be interesting to see if this iteration of Embo exceeds those heights.

Animated Villains Who Have Made a Jump To Live Action

Bo-Katan Kryze

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Bo-Katan Kryze first appeared in The Clone Wars, voiced by Katee Sackhoff. She was introduced as a lieutenant of Death Watch, a militant faction seeking to overthrow Mandalore's pacifist government, and her sister Duchess Satine Kryze. Over time, Bo-Katan evolved from a fierce warrior with questionable allegiances into one of the most compelling figures in the franchise, eventually accepting the Darksaber and becoming ruler of Mandalore in Star Wars Rebels.

When Bo-Katan made the leap to live-action in The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm decided to keep the same actress in the role. Sackhoff, who had voiced the character for nearly a decade in animation, stepped into the armor herself, making her one of the few performers in Star Wars history to originate a role in animation and then portray it in live-action.

The Grand Inquisitor

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The Grand Inquisitor was introduced in Star Wars Rebels as the leader of the Inquisitorius, Darth Vader's squad of former Jedi turned Sith-adjacent hunters. A Pau'an with a lot of menace, he was among the most chilling villains in the animated series, serving as the primary antagonist of Rebels Season 1 before meeting his end.

His live-action debut came in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where actor Rupert Friend took on the role. The series, set before the events of Rebels on the Star Wars timeline, portrayed the Grand Inquisitor in the height of his power, commanding the hunt for any surviving Jedi.

The Fifth Brother

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The Fifth Brother made his debut in Star Wars Rebels Season 2, where he was voiced by Philip Anthony-Rodriguez. Sent by Emperor Palpatine to reinforce the hunt for Jedi after the Grand Inquisitor's defeat, the Fifth Brother was a brutal, physical presence, the kind of Inquisitor who preferred brawn over brains. His tenure in Rebels ended on Malachor, where Darth Maul killed him.

Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang played the Fifth Brother in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Since that series takes place years before the events of Rebels, audiences watched a younger version of the character, still formidable, but operating in the shadow of both Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor.

Cad Bane

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Of all the animated Star Wars villains who made the jump to live-action, Cad Bane was perhaps the one fans had waited longest to see. The Duros bounty hunter, blue-skinned, red-eyed, and well armed, first appeared in The Clone Wars and quickly established himself as one of the galaxy's most dangerous gun for hire. He worked for Darth Sidious himself, tangled with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, and survived encounters that would have finished lesser characters.

Cad Bane made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. Stuntman Dorian Kingi physically portrayed the character while Corey Burton, who had voiced Bane throughout The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, returned to provide his voice. The result was one of the most faithful animated-to-live-action translations in Star Wars history.

Bane arrived in Freetown like a figure from a spaghetti Western, and his showdown with marshal Cobb Vanth made immediate use of the character's gunslinger mythology. More importantly the show paid off his long-established history with Boba Fett himself with the pair having a memorable battle in the finale.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

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Grand Admiral Thrawn is among the most storied villains in Star Wars lore. He first appeared in Timothy Zahn's 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, long before a unified canon existed, and was reintroduced in canon as the primary antagonist of Star Wars Rebels. A blue-skinned, red-eyed Chiss tactician who defeats his enemies through art, culture, and intellect, Thrawn is the rare Star Wars villain who feels genuinely terrifying because of his mind.

Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Thrawn in Rebels, reprised the role in live-action in Ahsoka in 2023. Like Sackhoff with Bo-Katan, Mikkelsen's casting meant the same performer carried the character from animation into live-action. His Thrawn was every bit as calculating and unhurried as the animated version.