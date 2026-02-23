Katee Sackhoff Confirms Bo-Katan's Star Wars Future

Bo-Katan Kryze actor Katee Sackhoff has given fans an update on her future in the Star Wars universe. Sackhoff began working with Lucasfilm in 2008, voicing the Mandalorian princess in The Clone Wars, before eventually reprising her role in Star Wars: Rebels and in live-action opposite Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian. The last time the audience saw Sackhoff was in The Mandalorian Season 3, and it hasn't been confirmed whether or when she'll return.

The Direct was in attendance at Fan Expo Vancouver this month when Sackhoff, during her own panel event titled The Mandalorian Princess: Katee Sackhoff, quelled fan concerns that her time in Star Wars might be over, telling The Direct's staff and audiences that Bo-Katan "ain't going anywhere." The actress reasoned that because Bo-Katan isn't dead, there's "always" a chance she will return:

"Always! She's not dead. She ain't going anywhere."

Sackhoff shared that she has an extra layer of assurance because Bo-Katan is "based off Dave Filoni's wife," meaning that this gives her "job security forever:"

She can't, because she's based off Dave Filoni's wife. So I have job security forever. Anne [Convery] would be so pissed."

Sackhoff had previously shared on her podcast Blah Blah Blah that Bo-Katan's name was an amalgamation of Filoni's wife's name, Anne Convery, and her cat's name, Boogie. She also cleared up suggestions that Kryze was modelled after her, saying that the character's look was based on Convery:

"[Bo-Katan's] named after Anne [Filoni] and a cat. Anne's cat, Boogie... Which is weird because people think that it was drafted after me, and I'm like... No, no, that's Dave's wife, Anne! We just look enough alike that they could actually work."

The similarities between Convery and Sackhoff ended up working in the actress's favor, as she was one of the few animated Star Wars voice actors to carry over their role into live-action.

At the same panel, Sackhoff reflected on the origins of Bo-Katan, specifically the first time she physically wore her Mandalorian armor. The actress shared that on her first day wearing Bo-Katan's costume, she and Filoni "cried a little bit," before panicking over the fact that she "never asked [herself] how [Bo] moved:"

"I showed up on set on my first day, because I played the character for eight years. I know her very well, I knew all of her backstory. I knew Bo very well, but I never asked myself how she moved, I never questioned that I knew how to do that. I got there on my first day, I put my armor on for the first time, and Dave Filoni was there, and we both cried a little bit, and then he left, and I looked at myself in the mirror, with Katee face, and thought, 'Oh my god, that's not Bo. What does Bo do? How does she [move?]'"

Sackhoff has starred in 10 episodes of The Mandalorian, including being upped to a series regular role in Season 3 (which sparked speculation that Bo-Katan might replace Din Djarin).

The actress's comments also make it clear that Bo-Katan is here to stay for the foreseeable future; the question is when she'll be back.

When Will Bo-Katan Kryze Return in Star Wars?

With The Mandalorian Season 4 on ice until The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, Sackhoff's return as Bo-Katan Kryze is currently unconfirmed. There is a possibility that Bo-Katan could make an appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu, but if this is the case, it's been kept under wraps.

Bo-Katan became a close ally to Din Djarin throughout Season 3 of the Disney+ show, aiding Pascal's helmeted hero by uniting the remaining Mandalorian clans and leading them to fight Moff Gideon. She was left relighting the Great Forge and beginning the reconstruction of Mandalore, meaning her storyline is still very much open.

Beyond The Mandalorian & Grogu, there's a chance that Sackhoff could reprise her role in Ahsoka Season 2, seeing as both stories take place in the same timeline and Bo-Katan has history with Rosario Dawson's character from their time on the animated shows.

Regardless, it seems that Bo-Katan is an important character to Filoni, so it's not difficult to imagine she'll show back up in Star Wars sooner or later.