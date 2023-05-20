The Mandalorian Star Reveals Satine’s Secret Impact on Season 3

According to Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff, The Clone Wars character Satine Kryze had a secret impact on her performance in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Sackhoff is one of the few Star Wars actors with the unique experience of playing her character in both animation and live-action, being able to craft how she plays her Mandalorian in one project because of the experiences she's experienced playing her in another.

One of these moments for Bo-Katan came with the death of her sister Satine, the pacifistic ruler of the New Mandalorians and the planet Mandalore. Satine played a major role in The Clone Wars, not only perishing at the hand of Darth Maul but also serving as a love interest for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

And now, as Sackhoff continues on with her character on Disney+, Satine's death still seems to be lingering with her character all these years later.

The Mandalorian Actor Remembers Satine's Death

Lucasfilm

Speaking on the Steve Varley Show, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff revealed that the Clone Wars death of her in-universe sister Satine played a role in Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series.

When asked about how big moments like Satine's death play into her performance as Bo-Katan, Sackhoff remarked how her " losses absolutely [play] into who she is now:"

“Well, I mean, I haven’t… I definitely did before 'Mandalorian,' just to make sure that I remembered everything that we had done. But I think that that emotional complexity of that character, those losses absolutely plays into who she is now."

She added that those were "definitely things that [she] thought, of especially" while filming The Mandalorian Season 3, pointing to Satine's death as the moment that "changed her direction forever:"

"And those things are definitely things that I thought, of especially this season, the entire time that we were filming. The loss of Satine is such a huge part of her life, part of her trajectory. I think the moment she lost her sister, it changed her direction forever. And so, that would be terribly, terribly misguided if I didn’t do that.”

The Future of Bo-Katan in Star Wars

Many have joked that Season 3 of The Mandalorian felt like it should have been 'Book of Bo-Katan,' but that descriptor is kind of apt.

After the character was reintroduced in Season 2 of the streaming series, she was more fully fleshed out in the recently released third batch of episodes.

And while the memory of her sister Satine may have not been overtly shown on-screen during Season 3, hearing her reference the death of her older sister does make everything make a little bit more sense.

It is currently unknown where Bo-Katan will go following The Mandalorian, but with Mandalore ruling in her blood (thanks to her sister), a potential plot for Season 4 could focus on the character becoming the full-fledged leader of her homeworld.

Satine's goal in The Clone Wars was to unite the divided Mandalorians and for her creed to set aside their weapons and become a peaceful people. Well, Bo-Katan did help to bring together the splintered Mandalorians in Mando Season 3, so she is (at least in part) honoring the legacy of her sister in that way.

Both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+ now.