Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff commented on the speculation that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin would be replaced in The Mandalorian with the Clone Wars character.

As Season 3 of Lucasfilm’s hit Disney+ series was airing, many fans felt the show's title was referring not just to Din Djarin, but also Bo-Katan due to her strong presence in the new episodes. This would make her the titular Mando instead—which certainly riled up the fanbase.

One of the show's executive producers supported the idea of Bo-Katan getting the spotlight. Then in an interview with Variety, Pascal himself noted how he "[thought the heavy focus on Bo-Katan] was great in that it also brings into full realization a beloved character that is from the world of [executive producer] Dave Filoni."

The actor also made it clear that her character “[taking] center stage" is something he “would want to see for the character and as a fan of The Clone Wars.”

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim ahead of her appearance at the upcoming Fan Expo in San Francisco, actress Katee Sackhoff, who plays the legendary Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian, commented on replacement rumors that her character would take over as the titular Mando of the Disney+ series.

When asked if the possible status quo shift was ever discussed on set with the likes of executive producers Jon Favraeu and Dave Filoni, Sackhoff stated that “no,” there wasn’t, and how with the loads “of speculation in this fandom, there’s bound to be “a lot of misinformation” out there:

“No. I think there's always going to be a lot of speculation in this fandom. You know, I think it's one of the reasons why people love this fandom so much. And they love this universe so much that a lot of times it allows just enough ambiguity for people to interpret things the way that they want to interpret them. And out of that there is the ability to have a lot of misinformation get out, or just, you know, wishful thinking.”

She reaffirmed that “the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told,” and how, at the end of the day, The Mandalorian “will always be Din Djarin’s show:”

“And I think in this situation, I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din [Djarin's] story, nor was that ever the intention. And you know, Pedro and I aren't in charge of who gets to lead the show [laughs]. This is Din Djarin's show, it will always be Din Djarin's show.”

What Does the Future Look Like for The Mandalorian?

On one hand, given the title of The Mandalorian, it wouldn't be entirely out of bounds to switch focus to another Mando from time to time.

On the other, with where Season 3 left Din Djarin and Grogu, the duo's next few adventures could easily be separate from what's going on in Mandalore with Bo-Katan. Needless to say, it would be organic to refocus on Pedro Pascal's hero.

Hopefully, fans will learn more about when The Mandalorian Season 4 will go into production sooner rather than later. After all, Jon Favreau did admit that he's had those scripts done for a while now.

No matter what happens in Bo-Katan's future, it's hard to imagine she won't be involved with Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse crossover movie.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, and fans can visit Katee Sackoff in person when she visits Fan Expo in San Francisco from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.