'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Movie Will Transform 3 Animated Star Wars Characters Into Live-Action Form

The Mandalorian and Grogu will continue a longstanding Star Wars tradition of bringing characters from animated projects into live-action and onto the big screen (for the first time). Lucasfilm amplified its efforts to bridge the animated and live-action sides of Star Wars through its Disney+ shows, successfully bringing major fan-favorite characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels into live-action. Some of the standout examples include major figures like Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, Bo-Katan, and Grand Admiral Thrawn making their on-screen debuts in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will add more live-action characters from animation to the roster, taking the tradition to new heights by integrating them into the movie's high-stakes story.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Brings More Animated Characters to Live-Action

Zeb

Star Wars

Following his cameo appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3, Zeb Orrelios is set to make a splash in The Mandalorian and Grogu as one of Din Djarin and Grogu's loyal allies in their fight against the Imperial Remnants.

As one of the Generals and a reliable X-Wing pilot, Zeb is expected to be crucial in rescue missions and abducting remaining Imperial warlords to deliver them to the New Republic.

Zeb's stint as a member of the Ghost Crew helps bridge the Star Wars Rebels corner of the timeline with Mando's story, essentially adding muscle, humor, and emotional warmth to the budding father-son pair in the galaxy far, far away.

Embo

Star Wars

The Mandalorian and Grogu highlights the big screen debut of Embo, a Kyuzo bounty hunter first seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 2, Episode 17.

Embo is positioned as one of the main villains targeting Din Djarin and Grogu, presumably hired either by the Hutt Twins or the Imperial warlords hiding in the shadows. Previous reports also claimed that Embo is pursuing Rotta the Hutt, which explains why Din comes to his radar.

Embo's role in The Mandalorian and Grogu sets up a bounty hunter vs. bounty hunter dynamic, escalating the personal stakes for the pair of titular characters.

Rotta the Hutt

Star Wars

Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), Jabba the Hutt's son, is set to play a major role in The Mandalorian and Grogu as a muscular gladiator Hutt who appears to be targeted by the Hutt Twins.

Based on the film's wave of marketing materials, it seems that Rotta the Hutt has valuable intel from the Hutt clan that could be crucial in the New Republic's mission to eliminate Imperial remnants across the galaxy.

The fact that Rotta is positioned to be saved by Din Djarin suggests that he is creating tension within Hutt syndicates, meaning that he is on the side of good and doesn't want to do anything with the resurgence of the Empire.

Rotta the Hutt was first seen as a baby in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie.

BONUS: Grogu (Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy animated shorts)

Star Wars

The Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy animated shorts are produced by Star Wars Japan and released for free on its official Instagram Reels account, with 15 episodes.

They are stylized 2D shorts that chronicle Grogu's misadventures during his travels with Din Djarin across the galaxy.

While both Grogu and Din Djarin were created for live-action, these shorts represent an official animated interpretation of the duo, expanding their on-screen adventures in a new medium. As a result, they qualify as part of the crossover tradition between animated and live-action characters.

BONUS: Din Djarin (Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy animated shorts)

Star Wars

While Grogu was the highlight of the Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy animated shorts, Din Djarin also appeared in the bite-sized animated content as a supporting character, serving as an adoptive father figure and guiding Grogu through his misadventures.

Din is often shown from the waist down to avoid taking the spotlight from Grogu. In some episodes, Din actively participates in Grogu's antics, reacting to his mildly wild mishaps.

Although Din Djarin doesn't move the story forward, his appearance in these shorts reinforces his strong dynamic with Grogu that carries over into The Mandalorian and Grogu.