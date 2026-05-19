Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Just Confirmed That Matt Murdock Is No Longer the Only One Wearing A Daredevil Mask In The MCU

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 gave the Man Without Fear's mask a whole new meaning going into Season 3. The MCU's Daredevil has already worn multiple masks and suits, starting with his black, ninja-esque attire and evolving into his famous red Netflix costume, which he has now spray-painted black for Born Again Season 2, with a detour through a red/yellow She-Hulk suit along the way.

Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale saw Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock once again wear his Shadowland-inspired black suit into battle, with the dark spray paint peeling back to reveal the famous devilish red beneath. But that red is now running rampant through the streets of New York, as the superhero lawyer is no longer the only one to wear his famous cowl in the Disney+ series.

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After Murdock exposed Wilson Fisk's wrongdoing and his own superhero identity during Karen Paige's trial, he led the charge against the mayor at the New York courthouse with other vigilantes, uprisers, and some true cops.

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Armed with signs and wearing Daredevil's famous red and black, it's clear that the people of New York were eager to stand behind the Man Without Fear's ideals.

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From simple red balaclaves to cardboard recreations of Daredevil's familiar cowl, the resistance members found their own ways to incorporate the look.

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Some went as far as recreating Daredevil's Shadowland suit, complete with black and red colors and his famous horns, in great detail for the march.

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Psychiatrist Heathen Glenn (who is getting a serial killer reinvention in Season 3) described in court how Karen Page "hid behind Daredevil's [mask]." In a way, much of New York is taking that same philosophy in stride, but instead of using it to hide, it is utilizing the mantle as a symbol of strength.

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Of course, Born Again isn't the first time that somebody else has worn Daredevil's mask in the MCU, as Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, impersonated the masked vigilante to ruin his reputation and frame him for murder.

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Interestingly, the people of New York in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse similarly put on the web-slinger's red mask as a mark of solidarity with the city's fallen friend, confirming both heroes' masks as symbols of city-wide unity in their worlds.

On Spider-Verse's main Earth, Spider-Man had become a true celebrity, whose mask was available in shops, although it's unclear who was mass-producing Daredevil cowls for the masses in the Man Without Fear's rebellion (perhaps his famous superhero suit maker, Luke Jacobson, from She-Hulk).

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+, starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Matthew Lillard. A third season is already in production for Marvel Television and is expected to premiere in March 2027.

Daredevil's Cowl Will Only Get More Important In Born Again Season 3

Even with the rebellion concluded after Born Again Season 2, Matt Murdock may not be the only one wearing the Man Without Fear's cowl next season. Many have theorized that Born Again Season 3 will see Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, become Daredevil while Murdock serves out his prison sentence, as he does in the comics.

In The Devil In Cell Block D, Rand became Daredevil to throw off suspicion that Murdock was the vigilante after his identity was leaked to the press. That reasoning wouldn't work within the MCU's narrative, as Murdock himself confessed to being Daredevil, and his argument in the finale's courtroom rested on that fact.

However, Born Again's finale solidified the need for someone else to become Daredevil in Murdock's stead, moving into Season 3. Starting with the city-wide effort to defeat Wilson Fisk, Daredevil has clearly become a symbol of justice and overcoming fear, a message which must outlive Murdock himself.

Regardless, as much of the city stands by Daredevil and owes their freedom from Fisk's tyranny to his uprising, it will be intriguing to see how they react to his newfound imprisonment when Born Again Season 3 lands next year. It's safe to say, pro-Daredevil riots may be on the forecast for New York this season.