Nemesis TV Creator Addresses What Happens To Ebony: 'We're Not Done With These Stories'

The ending of Netflix's Nemesis has left many wondering what Ebony's future in the show holds, and the series's creator, Courtney A. Kemp, has shed some light on it. The new crime thriller on Netflix follows a police detective and a criminal mastermind stuck in a cat-and-mouse game in Los Angeles. Nemesis stars Y'lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, the aforementioned career criminal, and Cleopatra Coleman (known for her role as V. Stiviano in Clipped) as Ebony, Coltrane's wife.

Throughout Nemesis, Ebony serves as Coltrane's loyal wife, although she isn't too happy about his return to crime. On top of that, little does she know that one of her neighborhood friends, Candace (Gabrielle Dennis), is the wife of Coltrane's nemesis, LAPD Detective Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law). Ebony is also dealing with the trauma of a miscarriage in the series, and eventually becomes pregnant again.

Audiences watched the drama unfold between Ebony, Candace, Coltrane, and Isaiah throughout Nemesis' thrilling eight episodes, which were released on May 14, but the show's ending has left fans with lots of questions and hungry for more.

What Happens To Ebony In 'Nemesis'?

Netflix

In the final episodes of Nemesis, Ebony is used as bait by a desperate Isaiah to try to lure Coltrane to him. She is attacked at home by the Alvarez Cartel, and as a result, is hospitalized. At the time, Candace is also held captive, and when Coltrane arrives and saves her from the cartel, Candace returns the favor by sharing which hospital they took Ebony to.

Ebony's sister, Charlie (Sophina Brown), and Coltrane enact a daring rescue to recover Ebony, with Charlie using her connections to plant allies posing as doctors in the hospital. Coltrane then causes a distraction by appearing at the hospital, while Charlie's allies manage to get Ebony out and into an ambulance.

Ebony is now injured, pregnant, and on the run with Charlie, and they're seen preparing to flee the country. However, she is separated from Coltrane, who is left in a face-off with Isaiah. The two men end up choosing their families rather than settling their rivalry, and Coltrane flees, likely to seek out and reunite with Ebony.

As it currently stands, Netflix has not announced a second season for Nemesis, but that doesn't mean creator Courtney A. Kemp (the mastermind behind the Power universe of shows) doesn't have an idea of where things go next.

Kemp told Deadline in an interview that they're "not done with these stories," hinting that she already has "two more good seasons" of the show in mind. The showrunner added that Nemesis is about "these two men and the people that are connected to them," suggesting that Ebony won't be going anywhere despite her ambiguous future in the finale:

"We’re not done with these stories. There’s a natural two more good seasons I can think of for this show. More stories about these two men and the people that are connected to them, and how we can make those stories cross in interesting, surprising, yet inevitable ways..."

As for what's next for Coltrane and Ebony, Kemp wouldn't give anything more away than that Coltrane goes to "get his wife," at the end, having chosen her instead of his obsession with Isaiah. Kemp also hinted that Ebony and Charlie's relationship needs some healing after Ebony "betrayed her sister for [Coltrane]:"

"Tani and I both went out of our way to have two couples where the primary conversation is not about adultery, like in 'Power'. Ebony and Coltrane are sort of Hero Black Love. At the end, he doesn’t save himself, he goes to get his wife. So no, actually, there’s no betrayal in that couple at all. The betrayal there, if there is any, is Ebony betraying her sister for him. However, outside of romantic betrayal, there’s not being able to trust people."

While Coltrane and Ebony's relationship is solid and free of betrayal, their circumstances have shifted majorly since the first episode.

Throughout the season, Coltrane's legitimate life outside of crime has been upended by his return to his criminal empire, putting him in the crosshairs of Isaiah and the LAPD. This will significantly shift up the suburban life he and Ebony were living, as the couple is now on the run, with another baby on the way. How exactly that will all play out will be determined if or when Nemesis returns for another season.