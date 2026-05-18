Off Campus Family Tree: Every Character In Briar U Series & TV Show & How They're Related (Photos)

Off Campus Season 1 introduced a core group of Briar University students who will grow into a tight-knit chosen family. In Elle Kennedy's Off Campus romance series, four hockey players and the women who stole their hearts start as college friends navigating love, hockey, and academics. Over the course of the first five books, they evolve from teammates and roommates into lifelong partners, spouses, and parents, forming an interconnected circle.

The Off Campus books include The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. Each book focuses on a different couple, with Prime Video's Off Campus Season 1 centered on Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells.

Prime Video already renewed the hit romance series for Season 2 even before Season 1 premiered, with the show's sophomore run expected to push John Logan and Grace Ivers (portrayed by Fear Street's India Fowler) to the forefront.

Off Campus Family Tree: The Grahams, Logans, & Di Laurentises of Briar U

The Direct

Hannah Wells

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At the center of Off Campus Season 1 and Book 1(The Deal) is Hannah Wells, a music major and aspiring singer-songwriter. She makes a deal with Briars University's star hockey captain, Garrett Graham, to start a fake relationship in order to capture the attention of an established musician.

Hannah, also known as Wellsy to Garrett, is also a trauma survivor after being sexually assaulted when she was a teenager. Hannah and Garrett forge a strong bond, turning their fake romance into a deep, supportive relationship.

Off Campus Season 1 chronicled the ups and downs of Hannah and Garrett's relationship, from fake dating, real dating, a sudden breakup, and getting back together. Future seasons of Off Campus are expected to showcase more of their journey, which will hopefully translate into marriage, as in the books.

Garrett Graham

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As the captain of the Briar University hockey team and the son of a former NHL player, Garrett Graham was under constant pressure to dominate on the ice, maintain his grades, and live up to his father's legacy.

Everything changed when he met Hannah Wells. What began as a calculated fake-dating deal quickly evolved into a genuine relationship that challenged them both.

Garrett and Hannah's college relationship ultimately led to marriage, and they had twins who featured prominently in the next generation of Off Campus books.

Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham is the son of Garrett and Hannah and the twin brother of Gigi Graham.

Like his father, Wyatt was naturally talented at hockey, but he chose to pursue a career as a singer, following in his mother's footsteps.

Wyatt served as the protagonist in Elle Kennedy's Love Song, where his love story with Blake Logan took center stage.

Gigi Graham

Gigi Graham is the daughter of Garrett and Hannah and the twin sister of Wyatt Graham.

Unlike Wyatt, who pursued his musical career, Gigi's athletic drive led her to hockey. But she made it clear she wanted to forge her own identity separate from her famous dad.

Gigi served as the female protagonist of The Graham Effect, Book 1 of Elle Kennedy's Campus Diaries series, and the romantic interest of men's hockey co-captain Luke Ryder.

Case Colson

Case Colson is Gigi Graham's ex-boyfriend. They dated from freshman to sophomore year, and he was also a hockey player at Briar University.

As the co-captain of the men's hockey team, Case was widely regarded as the team's most valuable player. He was portrayed as a nice guy in the book, but he struggled to maintain a friendship with Gigi because of her blossoming feelings for Luke Ryder (the other team captain).

Luke Ryder

Luke Ryder is the male protagonist of The Graham Effect and the love interest of Gigi Graham.

Interestingly, the love story between Luke and Gigi is similar to that of Hannah and Garrett, thanks to the inclusion of a deal they made. Gigi wanted Luke's help improving her weak "game behind the net" so she could land a spot on the US Women's National Team.

In return, Gigi would put in a good word for Luke with her father. What started as a mutually beneficial arrangement led to something deeper.

John Logan

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Off Campus Season 1 introduced John Logan as one of the four core male protagonists of Elle Kennedy's book series.

John serves as the star defenseman for the Briar University men's hockey team and Garrett Graham's longtime best friend.

Season 1 completely left Logan's love story on the back burner, but Season 2 is expected to focus more on Logan and Grace Ivers' story since they are the protagonists of the second book, The Mistake.

Grace Ivers

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Grace Ivers is set to take the spotlight in Off Campus Season 2 on Prime Video as John Logan's love interest and eventual wife, but the road to get there has its fair share of ups and downs.

In The Mistake (Off Campus Book 2), Logan hooked up with Grace (as a freshman) at the end of his junior year. But things went wrong, and he ghosted her. A year later, they reunited and received a second chance at their relationship.

Grace and John's relationship evolved from being messy to a deep commitment that led them to have their own daughter, Blake.

Blake Logan

Blake Josephine Logan is the only daughter of John Logan and Grace Ivers, the female protagonist of Love Song, and the eventual endgame partner of Wyatt Graham (Hannah and Garrett's son).

Blake inherited her father's charm and determination and her mother's sweetness and resilience.

Dean Di Laurentis

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Off Campus Season 1 also placed the spotlight on Dean Di Laurentis, a womanizing hockey player whose life changed after a one-night stand with Hannah Wells' best friend, Allie Hayes.

Dean's relationship with Allie started as pure physical fun but eventually evolved into genuine feelings, leading to a stable romantic relationship.

Dean's evolution from the ultimate player into a one-woman man is one of the most fascinating storylines in Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books. Dean and Allie eventually marry and have three kids.

Allie Hayes

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Allie Hayes is Hannah Wells' best friend, Sean McCall's ex-girlfriend, and Dean Di Laurentis' endgame partner. Allie's breakup with Sean was a blessing in disguise because it led her to her eventual husband, Dean.

Allie's emotional vulnerability has been well documented in Off Campus, and the rocky road to her eventual stable relationship with Dean had setbacks, such as her hookup with Hunter Davenport. Allie initially rejected Dean's proposal, but an honest conversation with a friend led her to accept it later (she was actually the one who proposed to Dean in The Legacy).

Beau Di Laurentis

Beau Di Laurentis is the oldest son of Allie and Dean. He is named after Dean's childhood friend, Beau Maxwell, who died in a car accident during Off Campus Book 3, The Score.

Like his father, Beau is a hockey player and a member of the next-gen crew at Briar University, which includes Gigi, Wyatt Graham, Blake Logan, and his siblings.

Ivy Di Laurentis

Ivy Loralei Hayes Heyward-Di Laurentis is the second daughter and middle child of Dean and Allie Hayes. Her father's larger-than-life personality and her mother's influence as a rising artist in Hollywood shape much of her world.

Ivy is a dedicated ballerina, leaning more toward dance than hockey. Interestingly, Ivy is set to become the female protagonist in Bad Idea, part of the Campus Diaries series, in November 2026. Her romantic interest will be AJ Connelly.

Kate Di Laurentis

Katherine (Kate) Eva Hayes Heyward-Di Laurentis is the youngest daughter of Dean and Allie and the sister of Beau and Ivy.

As the youngest among the next-gen crew, Kate is known for being bold, outspoken, and a bit of a wildcard compared to her siblings.

John Tucker

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Off Campus Season 1 also introduced John Tucker as one of the core four male leads in Elle Kennedy's book series.

While Prime Video's Off Campus mostly sidelines John Tucker, since the focus is on Hannah and Garrett's story, he will eventually play a major role in future stories, starting with The Goal (Off Campus Book #4).

Tucker is portrayed in the books as calm and responsible, often called the "dad" of the friend group. Tucker eventually meets Sabrina at a party, and their meet-cute leads to an accidental pregnancy that binds them together forever.

Sabrina James

Off Campus Season 1 has yet to introduce Sabrina James, but future seasons are expected to slowly integrate her into the friend group. Sabrina is an academic powerhouse at Briar University.

As a pre-law student, Sabrina's dream is to attend Harvard Law School. However, Sabrina's life was completely derailed after her spontaneous one-night stand with Tucker led to her pregnancy. She gave birth to their eldest daughter, James "Jamie" Tucker.

James Tucker

James "Jamie" Tucker is the eldest daughter of John Tucker and Sabrina James. She is the first next-gen baby born in the Off Campus chosen family.

Jamie has yet to star in her own book, but many fans believe she has strong potential to lead her own story. Like her dad, Jamie loves hockey.

Alexandra Tucker

Alexandra Tucker is the youngest daughter of John Tucker and Sabrina James and the younger sister of Jamie.

Alex has an outgoing and confident personality that led to her rise as a supermodel and runway queen in her 20s.

Sean McCall

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Sean McCall is the longtime on-again and off-again boyfriend of Allie Hayes.

While he was portrayed as an antagonistic figure in the books, mostly in The Score, for not getting over his breakup with Allie, Off Campus Season 1 gave a slightly different take by not making him a villain; instead, he served as a source of drama for Allie's ongoing storyline with Dean.

Phil Graham

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Phil Graham is Garrett Graham's father, whose abusive nature led to resentment and a grave falling out between him and his son. Phil is portrayed as ambitious and demanding, pressuring Garrett to follow in his footsteps and become an NHL star.

In both the books and the series, Phil serves as the primary motivation for Garrett to succeed and escape his shadow. Phil physically abused Garrett's mother before her tragic death due to cancer.