Beau's Fate in 'Off Campus' TV Series Will Be Even More Impactful Than In the Books

Amazon Prime Video's Off Campus series introduced Beau Maxwell, an integral character in the latter books who suffered a grim fate. Based on Elle Kennedy's book series, Off Campus follows the complicated romance and friendships of students at Briar University in Massachusetts, with Season 1 focusing more on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham (a romance somewhat similar to Adrianne and Brayden in Netflix's Finding Her Edge). Future installments of Off Campus on Prime Video are expected to feature other characters, including Dean, Logan, Allie, and others, while expanding the roles of side characters from the book, such as Beau Maxwell.

While Beau Maxwell played a prominent role in Off Campus Book 3 (The Score), Off Campus Season 1 introduced him earlier and more prominently in Episode 6, which has a deeper meaning because it sets the stage for a heartbreaking incident that will occur in later seasons.

What Happens To Beau In 'Off Campus' Books Is So Sudden That It Completely Changed 1 Major Character

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Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books initially introduced Beau Williams as a side character in Book 1 (The Deal), with his notable role only being relegated to hosting a birthday party that Garrett and Hannah attended as part of their fake-dating scheme to lure Hannah's crush, Justin, and make him jealous so that he would notice her. He was described as "the typical college quarterback," a history major, and someone who's "got it all - the looks, the swagger, and the talent."

Off Campus Book 2 (The Mistake) gave Beau a minor role, with him being referenced as part of the broader friend group. It was only in Off Campus Book 3 (The Score), a story that heavily featured Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes, that he became more prominent due to his close friendship with Dean. Dean and Beau were lifelong childhood friends, and his presence helped flesh out the Briar U universe beyond just hockey.

However, what happened to Beau Maxwell in The Score was shocking and tragic, which completely changed Dean for the worse. His death pushed Dean to the limit, prompting him to turn to drugs and alcohol to get over his friend's tragic demise.

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Dean was so affected by Beau's death that it took him some time to even mention his name since it happened, leaving Allie stunned. Dean didn't even attend Beau's memorial, but Allie acknowledged that this was his own way of grieving.

At one point, Dean said that he'd "crack open another beer or roll another joint" whenever Beau's presence crossed his mind, with him saying that "it was the fastest, easiest way to shut down [his] brain." Dean also skipped hockey practice before eventually pulling himself together.

How Beau Dies In 'Off Campus' Books - And Why The TV Show May Make It More Tragic

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The Score revealed the tragic events that led to Beau's death. As it turned out, Beau died in a car accident following his visit to his grandmother while he was in Wisconsin. Beau's father was driving the car, but he swerved to avoid hitting a deer that "darted out in front of their car." The car would hit a patch of black ice, then slam into a tree. Beau died instantly after his neck snapped on impact, while his father didn't suffer any injuries.

Off Campus Season 1 introduced Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) in Episode 6 to set up future storylines and ensemble dynamics tied to Dean and Allie's core narrative. By introducing Beau early, it lays the groundwork for a much more tragic outcome for his eventual death in the latter part of the story.

Dean and Allie had been hooking up secretly throughout Off Campus Season 1, and the pair's secret intimate sessions were poised to become something more. However, it was disrupted by the arrival of Hunter Davenport, who also hooked up with Allie and later joined Briar University's hockey team in the finale.

What made this conflict interesting was that Beau's sister, Joanna Maxwell (played by Death and Other Details star Lauren Patten), set up Allie and Hunter's hookup in Episode 7, setting up both Joana and Beau for significant roles in the already-confirmed Off Campus Season 2.

Beau's early appearance in Off Campus Season 1 helped build genuine investment in the character rather than relegating him to a background role. It's reasonable to assume that Beau will suffer the same fate as his book counterpart in future seasons, most likely in Season 3 if the Prime Video series follows the narrative trajectory of the book.

Beau's expanded role sets the stage for heightening the tragedy of his eventual fate in Off Campus, transforming a relatively minor character from the books into a fully fleshed-out friend whose loss will resonate not just with Dean but with the entire ensemble from Briar University.