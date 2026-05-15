The Score Book Summary for 'Off Campus' TV Show Fans - Allie and Dean's Future According To Elle Kennedy Novel

Amazon Prime Video's Off Campus Season 1 included many notable story beats from Elle Kennedy's The Score, the third novel of the book series of the same name, chronicling the unexpected love story between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).

While Off Campus' debut season primarily focused on the romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, Season 1 spent a good chunk of its latter half showcasing the origin story of how Allie and Dean began their unusual, complicated relationship, one they kept secret from everyone.

The Score Book Plot Summary Spoilers - And 'Off Campus' TV Show Connections

Allie's Breakup With Sean (How It Differs from Off Campus Season 1)

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The Score began with Allie and Dean on completely different sides of the coin. Allie had been in crisis mode due to her looming graduation, her professional path, and her imminent breakup with her on-again/off-again longtime boyfriend, Sean McCall. As it turned out, Sean wanted a traditional future where Allie would give up her acting dreams, move to Vermont with him, and be a supportive homemaker and wife.

However, it's clear that Allie didn't want any of that, which is why she finally broke up with him, noting that he didn't want the person she ended up with to hold her back.

"It's hard to let go of someone who's been such a big part of your life for so long. It's even harder when that person refuses to let you go."

The sad part was that Sean refused to let her go. Sean didn't take the breakup well, showing up uninvited, texting nonstop, and even ambushing her with grand gestures to win her back.

The breakup, though, produced one good thing for Allie: it served as her wake-up call to not pursue serious relationships (for now) and her unexpected exploration of casual sex.

The Off Campus show accelerated the events of the breakup between Allie and Sean, with the heartbreaking event happening much earlier in the timeline while Hannah and Garrett are still navigating their own romance. In the book, Hannah and Garrett are already a strong couple at Briar University. The breakup made Allie available to Dean right away, but their intimate encounter actually began on the dance floor at one of the student parties.

The One Night Stand That Changed It All

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Off Campus, both the book and the series, introduced Dean as the ultimate ladies' man who seemed to have a woman by his side every night. Following their breakup, a panicked Allie wanted to avoid Sean, who showed up uninvited to try to save their failing relationship. As a result, she wanted to seek refuge at the off-campus hockey house.

When Allie arrived, Dean was actually about to start a threesome with two hot blondes. Allie's arrival prompted Dean to kick the two girls out of the house, leaving them alone for the weekend.

They decided to watch a movie, drink a lot (and I mean, a whole lot) of tequila, banter heavily, and sparks flew between them, leading to Allie making the first move and kissing Dean. That kiss served as the first domino to fall, and this led to an intense one-night stand where they had sex twice (once on the couch and again on the bed).

Off Campus Season 1 slightly changed their first meaningful meeting. The pair first had a flirtatious encounter during Beau's birthday party earlier in the season, with them dancing together to the tune of Jennifer Lopez's On the Floor. This intense encounter established their chemistry before their eventual hook-up as chronicled in Episode 6.

Dean Also Had Problems Of His Own

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The one-night stand between Dean and Allie served as the inciting incident of their entire story in The Score. In the first two books, they already knew of each other peripherally through Hannah and Garrett, but this was their first real, steamy interaction.

Allie regretted the one-night stand, but Dean made it clear that he didn't. He proved it by turning into full pursuit mode for Allie as if she rocked his world and changed him for the better. Dean did his best in wearing down Allie's defenses with his charm and persistence.

While he was doing all of this, Dean was dealing with his own problems, navigating real-life curveballs such as his new coach, who was the dad of his ex-girlfriend from high school, who had almost killed herself after they broke up, Allie's protective father, and his family, who wanted him to abandon pro hockey for a career in law.

Off Campus Season 1 had minimal references to Dean's backstory, which made sense since the core of the story focused on Hannah and Garrett. It didn't include massive revelations, such as his troubled relationship in high school, the new coach of Briars who made his life difficult in the rink, and a tragedy that forever changed him.

Beau Maxwell's Tragic Fate

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The introduction of Beau Maxwell and his much more prominent role in Off Campus Season 1 set up a more heartbreaking and impactful twist than in The Score. Elle Kennedy's novel introduced Beau as the quarterback of Briars University and Dean's childhood best friend.

Season 1 gave Beau more screen time by connecting him to Allie's life much earlier, introducing his sister, Joanna Maxwell, to her to form a strong bond due to their love for theater and the entertainment business.

The book showed more of Beau and Dean's time as members of the hockey team, showcasing their strong brotherly bond and cementing the idea that they will always be there for each other, no matter what. However, tragedy struck when Beau died in a car accident.

While visiting his grandmother in Wisconsin, Beau and his dad were caught in a car accident after his father swerved to avoid a deer on icy roads. They crashed into a tree, and Beau died instantly after his neck snapped on impact. Beau's death forever changed Dean and his dynamic with Allie, leading to more complications.

Dean's Downfall & How Allie Helped Him

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Beau's death (at the young age of 23) in The Score completely devastated Dean, triggering a dark spiral that led him to heavy drinking, drugs, skipping practice, and even missing Allie's big theater night. Dean's grief almost cost him his spot on the Briar University hockey team. It forced Dean to confront his pain in a way that he almost embraced his own self-destructive tendencies. Dean didn't even attend Beau's memorial, prompting Allie to step in.

It also didn't help that Allie's dad predicted Dean's downfall, noting that his privileged life would crumble under real tragedy because he'd never had to face real adversity. Allie, however, didn't just watch from the sidelines; she was the one who delivered a tough wake-up call to Dean, making the pair stronger.

Allie broke up with Dean after spending weeks cleaning up his messes and quietly helping him behind the scenes (such as convincing Coach Ellis to give him another shot once he decided to come back to coach the team). Allie pointed out that she watched her mother die of cancer, but she didn't allow her death to change her.

The breakup was the rock bottom moment Dean needed, and it pushed him to become better, starting with his "apology tour," where he went to each person closest to him, one by one, and made up for every setback he had caused. While Allie gave him space to do what he needed, she stayed within his orbit to make sure he was okay.

A Happy Ever After (For Now)

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Now sober and hollowed out, Dean began turning things around by rebuilding his life and choosing what was best for him. Allie saw his growth, and she was the one who reached back to him, forgave him fully, and they reconciled as a couple, stronger than before.

Dean credited her tough love as the act that ultimately saved him, and he learned that he could face pain without escaping it. Allie became the sole reason Dean chose a meaningful future over the easy one anchored by rich kid privilege.

While Prime Video's Off Campus is expected to lean toward a happy ending for Dean and Allie, the show had its own issues to throw on the on-screen couple, mainly due to Beau's early arrival and the introduction of Hunter Davenport.

Off Campus Season 1 finale made it clear that Hunter and Dean had an intense rivalry, mostly due to prior issues that are waiting to be explored in future seasons. A huge chunk of their beef was due to the fact that Allie slept with Hunter in a no-strings-attached one-night stand to keep her distance from Dean.

What made their dynamic intriguing was that this animosity between them didn't happen in the book, and it would be interesting to see how the show will unleash a tense-filled love triangle between Hunter, Dean, and Allie.