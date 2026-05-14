Off Campus: Who Dean Ends Up With - And How Their Relationship Evolves In The TV Show & Books

Off Campus Season 1 outright revealed who Dean ends up with, and she's the same one from Elle Kennedy's books. Amazon Prime Video's Off-Campus introduced Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) as a womanizer and charming hockey player from Briar University who seemed uninterested in love and romance. However, it all changed when he started a casual hookup with Hannah Wells' best friend, Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).

This steamy subplot, intertwined with Off Campus Season 1's main story between Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, begins with a secret fling and eventually blossoms into something real, only for another character to dash that hope.

Who Does Dean End Up With In Off Campus' Books The Score And The Legacy

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Off Campus books, The Score and The Legacy, confirmed that Dean Di Laurentis truly ended up with Allie Hayes, but it took them a long road to get there due to major deaths, messy situations, and complicated feelings.

Allie wasn't really into Dean in the first place, considering that Off Campus Book 1 (The Deal) revealed that she was still in a relationship with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Sean. The Deal revealed that Allie and Sean have "broken up three times since freshman year," with Hannah noting that they always seem to wind up in each other's arms.

The same can be said for Dean, who was busy with hockey, hooking up with other girls, and being an ultimate party boy. Despite their opposite worlds, sparks flew between the pair through random banter, lingering looks, and unknowing flirting from Dean.

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Following her "final" breakup with Sean, Allie didn't want to jump into anything serious, so she had an intense one-night stand with Dean after a night of tequila and dancing. The fact that Allie had never done anything casual shocked her, so she made a pact with Dean to keep it a secret from everyone else, including Hannah and Garrett.

While it was deemed a one-time thing, Dean was "hooked" on Allie, leading him to pursue her relentlessly, which culminated in a secret friends-with-benefits arrangement. This was the exact same story that happened in Prime Video's Off Campus Season 1, with the only difference being that it occurred earlier in the timeline, since it actually happened in Book 3 (The Score), set during the ensemble's senior year at Briar University.

While Allie and Dean's hookups continued despite their busy schedules, The Score revealed several conflicts and setbacks with their setup, such as Allie's struggles with her future, Dean's pressure from his family about his hockey career, Sean's verbal attack toward Allie after finding out about their intimate arrangement, and Beau Maxwell's death that almost sent Dean over the edge.

Prime Video's Off Campus show's introduction of Hunter Davenport and how he hooked up with Allie, combined with Dean's lingering animosity toward him, is expected to be another hurdle for the pair's blossoming relationship.

How Dean & Allie Fall In Love In 'Off Campus' Books

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Off Campus Book 3 (The Score) chronicled the love story between Dean and Allie, how they started hooking up, how Beau's death affected their relationship, and how they truly started a genuine relationship formed by their love for each other.



It wasn't until the fifth book, The Legacy, that it cemented the fact that Dean and Allie truly ended up together in a forever kind of way. Set during the weekend of Tucker and Sabrina's wedding in Boston, The Legacy revealed that Dean has been deeply committed to Allie, and they are still together three years after the events of The Score.

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Dean was about to propose to Allie, but she wasn't ready to say yes because of the pressure to get married and have kids. Allie was also a successful actress during this time, and she didn't want the potential marriage and having kids to derail her career. Allie prevented Dean from proposing, which led to hurt feelings and tension between them.



However, after an honest conversation with a co-star that helped Allie see Dean's perspective of needing reassurance that they're moving forward together and not separately, Allie realized that she's been focused on her own fears and decided to step up.

Allie was eventually the one who proposed to Dean with a heartfelt speech about her unconditional love and commitment. They would then get engaged. Ultimately, some claimed that The Legacy reinforced why Dean and Allie were a fan-favorite couple from the books.