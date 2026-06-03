Star Wars Confirms Release Window For Next Anime Disney+ Series, The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars officially revealed when to expect its upcoming anime series, Star Wars Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, will premiere on Disney+ (and it's soon). Under the new "Visions Presents" banner, The Ninth Jedi serves as a continuation of the story of Lah Kara, a Force-sensitive woman first introduced in the short of the same name from Visions Volume 1 in 2021 and had her journey expanded in The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope from Visions Volume 3 in October 2025. Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi is set to explore more of Kara's continued search for her father while exploring the state of the Jedi Order in the farthest point of the Star Wars timeline.

According to a listing from Anime Expo on X, Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is confirmed to be released on Disney+ later in Summer 2026, ramping up anticipation for the upcoming spinoff series.

This wasn't the only big news about The Ninth Jedi that emerged online. Lucasfilm and Production I.G also revealed that a special screening event for the show's premiere episode will take place on July 2 (the opening day of Anime Expo 2026) at 6 p.m. in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Attendees of the panel will also get the chance to hear thoughts and new insights straight from the creatives involved on The Ninth Jedi as Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes are all confirmed to show up.

The anticipation is high for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, considering that it is already poised to be a historic project in the galaxy far, far away.

The Ninth Jedi is confirmed to be the final show in the Star Wars timeline as it is set "a thousand years" after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, at a time when the Jedi Order has become nearly extinct.

Star Wars is heating up at the right moment in 2026. Following the double success of Maul: Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Ninth Jedi is set to deliver another bold, anime-infused expansion of the franchise, with it aiming to emulate the triumph of its predecessors.

Why Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi's Summer Release Is Exciting

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The confirmation of a Summer 2026 Disney+ launch for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi signals that Lucasfilm is serious about turning Visions into more than a one-off anthology experiment, considering that a successful run could open the door to more Visions Presents spin-offs in the future.

Timing-wise, The Ninth Jedi lands in a strong 2026 window alongside other hits, giving Disney+ a compelling new addition during the summer months when viewing habits usually shift.

The first episode being released on Anime Expo 2026 is poised to generate major buzz ahead of its full launch. These strong reactions are expected to flood on social media which could translate into the show's strong momentum.

Visions Presents' upcoming release is more than just a simple summer release on Disney+. It is about Lucasfilm testing whether high-stakes, anime-infused storytelling can become a recurring pillar of the franchise, meaning that the Visions Presents banner can evolve into a regular destination for bold experiments that can maintain the franchise's longevity in the anime and small screen space.