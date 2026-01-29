Star Wars Announces Its 3rd Animated Series Releasing In 2026

Star Wars revealed its third animated series set for release in 2026. This year is about to be massive for Lucasfilm's star-faring franchise. It will mark the grand return of the beloved franchise to the big screen, with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, alongside its typical streaming content, giving fans plenty to look forward to on Disney+ and elsewhere.

While fans seemed to think they had a pretty good idea of what Star Wars' 2026 release slate was going to look like, a new planet-hopping wrench has been thrown into things to close out 2025. Lucasfilm has revealed a brand-new Star Wars series set to put its stamp on the galaxy far, far away sometime in 2026.

Officially announced by Star Wars' official website, the new Star Wars Minis series was revealed to be the latest animation project set within the Lucasian canon. The new project features iconic Star Wars scenes reimagined in new animated styles and will be posted to the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, with all but one installment scheduled for release sometime in 2026.

Specific release information for the Star Wars Minis project has not yet been made public.

Every Star Wars Animated Series Coming Out in 2026

Maul - Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

Perhaps the most notable Star Wars series set to arrive in 2026, Maul - Shadow Lord, will bring back the fan-favorite Prequels era character for his own solo adventure on Disney+.

The new animated series from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars team will follow up on where fans left the twin-bladed Sith lord at the end of the Prequels era.

This will cover the events leading up to his appearance in the Star Wars Rebels series (and his brief cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story), as he builds up his criminal cabal outside of the gaze of the now-in-power Empire. Maul voice actor Sam Witwer has teased that Shadow Lord will be one of the franchise's darkest entries, focusing on his character as he comes to terms with the new reality of a galaxy without the Jedi Order.

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

Production IG

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi is the second animated Star Wars series scheduled for release on Disney+ in 2026. The new out-of-canon anime marks the first under the Star Wars Visions Presents banner, which will allow creators behind the Visions anthology series to flesh out their Star Wars stories with a full season of TV.

The first to get the Presents treatment will be Production IG's The Ninth Jedi, following the young, Force-sensitive daughter of a sabersmith who is sent on the run after being discovered by a terrifying Jedi-killing regime.

Fans got a taste of this new season in the latest batch of Star Wars Visions episodes as Production IG returned to The Ninth Jedi world with a sequel story that bridged the gap between the original short and this upcoming full anime season on Disney+.

Star Wars Minis

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Minis is the latest addition to the 2026 Star Wars slate. The new series of shorts will bring new life to classic Star Wars moments by recreating fan-favorite scenes from across the galaxy far, far away.

The first Star Wars Minis short, which reworks A New Hope's iconic "Trench Run" as if everything and everyone in the movie were made of gingerbread, was released on YouTube early, giving fans a taste of what is to come from the rest of the series.

As seen in the animated show's official trailer, these will include a yarn-based retelling of a dogfight from The Mandalorian, as well as a big-headed take on C-3PO and R2-D2's arrival on Tatooine.