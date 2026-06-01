Spider-Man Brand New Day Promo Reveals First Look At New Villain Tombstone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially revealed a stunning new look at one of its dangerous villains, Tombstone, who has yet to be showcased in any official footage. Brand New Day is set to feature a plethora of villains for Tom Holland's Peter Parker to contend with, including Tarantula, Boomerang, and the return of Spider-Man: Homecoming antagonist Mac Gargan as Scorpion. Another confirmed villain in Brand New Day is Tombstone, and many are already speculating that this street-level kingpin is the man bankrolling these characters to make Spider-Man's life difficult in New York.

Official promotional art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged online (via All Posters), showcasing the best look yet at Marvin Jones III's Tombstone.

The villain's live-action design is quite fitting as a New York crime boss, capturing the perfect mix of elegance and brutality as a no-nonsense enforcer who commands respect through sheer presence.

Another official Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional art showcased a preview of the clash between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tombstone in the sequel, teasing that the street-level villain will gain the upper hand at some point in their battle.

Tombstone's design in the latest promo art is consistent with what Marvel and Sony showcased in the villain's LEGO form, based on an official LEGO Spider-Man: Brand New Day set. The villain had pale gray skin and white hair, which aligns with the character's look across various forms of media.

After exposure to an experimental Oscorp gas, Tombstone, also known as Lonnie Lincoln, gained superhuman strength, stamina, durability, and reflexes. Similar to Luke Cage, his skin became nearly indestructible, and he has enhanced healing.

Tombstone's inclusion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quite historic for several reasons. Marvin Jones III's casting in the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' collaboration marks the first time in MCU history that a villain actor has reprised a role in live-action that they first brought to life in animation (the actor voiced Tombstone in the Spider-Verse movies).

What makes Tombstone's involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day so historic is the fact that it also marks the first time that a Marvel villain will appear three times in 2026. Aside from Brand New Day, Tombstone is also confirmed to show up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 on Disney+ soon, and just recently, Spider-Noir on Prime Video.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Why Tombstone Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Secret Main Villain (It Makes Total Sense)

Marvel Studios

Given the mystery surrounding Tombstone's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Marvel villain is best positioned as a secret overarching antagonist, thanks to his calculated, sinister nature and his key connections to New York's criminal underbelly.

As Peter Parker encounters a fresh "reset" after Spider-Man: No Way Home, having him deal with an organized crime figure makes a lot of sense because his isolation from his peers makes him the perfect target.

Tombstone is clearly not a one-off villain, considering that past stories (like Insomniac Games' Spider-Man games) position him as a permanent fixture in the city's shadows, and the MCU's version aligns perfectly with it because it gives Peter a new rival.

It also makes perfect sense for Tombstone to hire low-tier villains, like Boomerang and Tarantula, to test his mettle before helping orchestrate Mac Gargan's prison escape and help him transform into Scorpion to mess with Spider-Man and, presumably, push him to the limit.

There is also a strong possibility that Tombstone might be behind the Hulk's return and eventual rampage, ordering Scorpion to inject his toxin into Bruce Banner to "unleash the monster" in New York as a distraction, so his minions could do his bidding.

All in all, Tombstone's inclusion as a secret main villain orchestrating chaos from the shadows aligns perfectly with a darker, more mature Spider-Man chapter.