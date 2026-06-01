James Gunn Reveals 2 DC Powerhouses Are Joining The DCU Soon

James Gunn has confirmed that two of DC's most formidable powerhouses will soon be making their way into his newly established DC Universe. Since taking the reins at DC Studios, Gunn has wasted no time unleashing iconic heroes and villains, having already pit Superman against Lex Luthor with Brainiac set to follow in 2027. A recent social media reply from Gunn himself has now hinted that two more major DC heavy hitters are on the horizon.

As co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn has made it clear that the DCU's future is packed with some of the comics' most beloved villains.

When a fan took to Threads to ask whether we would ever see General Zod, Doomsday, Dr. Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman, and his Crime Syndicate, or Darkseid in the new universe, Gunn responded with a tantalizing tease: "Two of them in not too long..."

While Gunn kept the specifics close to his chest, the timing of his comment is worth noting. With 2026 already delivering new villains in the form of Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl, hitting theaters on June 26, and the face-melting Clayface getting his own horror film on October 23, the DCU's slate is already delivering some fan-favorites.

Of the six characters mentioned, Darkseid feels like the most locked-in answer to Gunn's tease. Darkseid, one of DC's most powerful villains, is set to be in Mister Miracle, an upcoming DCU animated series based on Tom King and Mitch Gerads' comic run.

Gunn himself confirmed the show's status as DCU canon, referring to it as a "DCU animated show," officially placing Darkseid in the new universe after last appearing in the DCEU's Zack Snyder's Justice League film.

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Another name, General Zod, has obvious ties to Superman's mythology, leaving open the possibility of appearing in Kryptonian flashbacks or holograms in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow or even crossing paths with Kara Zor-El in Supergirl, but as of now, there has been no public casting news to suggest either is happening.

Michael Shannon memorably portrayed Zod as the central villain of Man of Steel in 2013, the DCEU's first film, and then returned in 2023's The Flash.

In the DCU, Zod doesn't seem too likely due to Gunn's twist in Superman, giving Kal-El's parents a similar domination outlook on Earth that the Kryptonian general typically has.

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As thrilling as it would be to see Doomsday unleashed in the DCU, it feels early, despite him seemingly fitting in nicely with the "Gods and Monsters" idea behind the DCU's Chapter 1.

With Brainiac up next as Superman's next foe in 2027, introducing another world-ending powerhouse in the near future would risk oversaturating the universe before it has fully found its footing. DC fans know too well the feeling of going too big, too fast.

Doomsday's controversial appearance in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice led to a team-up battle that ultimately, temporarily killed Henry Cavill's Superman in only his second in-universe on-screen appearance.

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Dr. Fate is a wildcard on this list, and if Gunn were to introduce him, it might come in a similarly unexpected fashion to how Captain Atom is reportedly being slipped into Creature Commandos Season 2.

That said, Dr. Fate comes with some recent baggage, having just appeared in Black Adam in October 2022 with Pierce Brosnan in the role.

While Gunn has selectively carried over certain DCEU characters into his new universe, there is currently no evidence that anyone from the Black Adam corner of the old timeline will make that transition.

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Black Adam feels like one of the least likely candidates of the six, and Dwayne Johnson's own words essentially confirmed as much when he announced his departure from DC, stating that Black Adam would not be part of Gunn's first chapter of the new universe.

Also, Black Adam, even if recast, would likely be part of a Shazam storyline, which doesn't seem like it will be part of any nearby plans after two DCEU films starring Zachary Levi.

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Ultraman is maybe the most complex name on the list, as a version of the character has already appeared in the DCU, though Gunn's take is a dramatic departure from the comics.

Rather than the alternate-universe crime boss who leads the evil Justice League mirror team, Gunn's Ultraman is a Lex Luthor-engineered clone of Superman, acting as brainless braun, rather than an autonomous tyrant.

However, Ultraman was last seen entering a black hole, which all comic book fans know means his story may not be over just yet.

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It's exciting to see Gunn interact with these types of questions from fans, especially with the confidence that was felt through his reply. Continuing the build of the entirety of DC's rogues gallery is surely a focus on the current DC Studios regime.

Now technically in his fourth year as DC Studios co-CEO, having been hired in October 2022, Gunn has already done some of the heavy lifting of laying the universe's overarching narrative groundwork.

This has been felt most through Superman, which gave fans their best first real look at the scale of this world and its leading man in David Corenswet.

Peacemaker Season 2 also pushed the overall story forward in a meaningful way, most notably through the introduction of Salvation, an alternate-reality prison that will certainly be a major part of upcoming projects.

With Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface all set to add new layers to the DCU in 2026, the universe is clearly building toward something bigger.

That something appears to be Man of Tomorrow, where Brainiac will emerge as the DCU's most formidable villain yet, so threatening that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Superman will be forced to set aside their rivalry and team up.

Meanwhile, in his own separate corner, Matt Reeves continues work on his second Batman film with Robert Pattinson, though fans are still waiting to see when the DCU's own Bruce Wayne will be properly introduced. From a villain standpoint, DC fans already know Batman's rogues' gallery is one of the richest in all of comics, so rich in fact that a villain like Clayface is headlining his own standalone horror film this year.

While some aspects currently seem a bit disjointed, with a lack of exciting updates on some announced projects, hopefully Gunn's vision will soon come to life even more on the big screen as streaming.