DC Releases New Posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Amid James Gunn Reboot

DC just released new posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy, giving fans a fresh way to look back at the director's run of films. This comes even as James Gunn moves his reboot of the franchise forward. Snyder shaped the early DC slate with three movies, starting with 2013's Man of Steel and ending with his own cut of Justice League in 2021. Gunn, who runs DC Studios with producer Peter Safran, replaced that continuity with a separate DC Universe.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment rolled out the new artwork for a digital promotion called Summer of Travel, which restyles classic films and shows as retro travel posters. The campaign pairs those designs with discounts on digital copies of fan-favorite titles, and the deals run through Monday, June 1. Snyder's three films turn up in the lineup, and their posters look great.

The Summer of Travel promotion depicts some of DC's most iconic cities as a vacation spot, and Snyder's trilogy gets the spotlight among the Batman Superman-themed entries.

Warner Bros.

One poster sells the whole run as a single trip, showing Superman raising a fist over the Metropolis skyline beneath the words "Fly to Metropolis, Home of Heroes." The DC logo can be seen at the top, with "Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy" printed beneath it. This title covers the three films Warner Bros. once hoped would launch a shared universe to rival Marvel, with Henry Cavill's Superman as its face.

Warner Bros.

A second poster markets the trilogy as a bundle. The art stacks the titles Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, with Superman streaking across an orange sky above the city, under the line "Visit Metropolis, Where Heroes Unite." Each title marks a major chapter in Snyder's DC run.

Warner Bros. has packaged these films together in artwork before, except without a travel theme. The studio released the three as a 4K Ultra HD box set in 2021, and its cover art featured Justice League members: Superman, Batman, Flash, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg.

Warner Bros.

There was also another box set with cover art that merged posters from the trilogy's movies. In contrast to the new posters, the artwork from the box sets featured multiple Justice League members.

Warner Bros.

The new posters focus mostly on locations and titles rather than characters, which aligns with the travel theme of this promo.

Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy remains one of the most talked-about cinematic endeavors to date. It launched in 2013 with Man of Steel, a film that successfully reset Superman for a new generation. Cavill played a Clark Kent who hides his powers until General Zod, played by Michael Shannon, forces him into the open. The film grossed about $670 million worldwide, though its controversial ending split fans and critics for years.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice continued the story in 2016. Ben Affleck joined as an older, harder Batman, Gal Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman, and Jesse Eisenberg played a twitchy Lex Luthor who tricks the two heroes into fighting. The movie earned roughly $874 million, the high mark of Snyder's DC films, even as reviews ran cold.

Justice League closed the trilogy, though its road to release turned messy. Snyder stepped away during production in 2017 after a death in his family, and Joss Whedon finished a lighter theatrical cut that underperformed at roughly $661 million. Fans then spent years demanding Snyder's original version with the famous "Release the Snyder Cut" mantra, and Warner Bros. gave in. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrived on HBO Max as a four-hour epic, teaming Batman and Wonder Woman with Aquaman, the Flash, Cyborg, and a resurrected Superman against Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid.

Man of Steel also earns a solo piece of artwork which shows the Daily Planet globe among the towers of Metropolis, a nod to the newsroom where Clark Kent hides in plain sight as a reporter.

Warner Bros.

The image points back to where Snyder's universe began, before the crossovers and the team-ups.

Warner Bros. Releases More Batman and Superman Related Posters

The promotion does not stop with Snyder's run. Gunn's Superman, the 2025 reboot that replaced Cavill's version, got a poster too with the tagline "Hope Lives Here." Superman features in the artwork, flying over the Fortress of Solitude at top speed.

Warner Bros.

David Corenswet plays the new Man of Steel in James Gunn's reboot and is set to reprise his 2025 Superman role in the sequel Man of Tomorrow next year.

The campaign reaches further back, too. There's a poster for Superman: The Movie, showing a quiet Kansas farm and a roadside mailbox marked J. Kent, a nod to the 1978 classic that set the template for the genre.

Warner Bros.

Another iconic Superman project in Smallville earned its own artwork, too. The Smallville poster features the red Kent barn and a cornfield under a wide blue sky. The series ran for ten seasons, premiering on The WB in 2001 and finishing on The CW in 2011. It followed Clark Kent, played by Tom Welling, through his teenage years in the Kansas town before he became Superman.

Warner Bros.

There's also a four-film Batman collection poster that shows Gotham City at night, with the Bat-Signal piercing against the sky over the line "Experience Gotham City." This set gathers the studio's original Batman quartet, Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992, both with Michael Keaton, then Joel Schumacher's brighter Batman Forever in 1995 and Batman & Robin in 1997.

Warner Bros.

The iconic Gotham series also got its own poster, showing a brooding skyline of the city.

Warner Bros.

The Fox drama ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019, one of the best Batman-adjacent projects on TV.

Do Snyder's films still matter under Gunn?

The promotion answers a question DC fans keep raising: Does Gunn's reboot bury what came before? In stores, the answer is no. Warner Bros. keeps Snyder's films in active rotation, discounts and all. Gunn's Superman also features on the same digital shelf. The studio treats its whole DC history as one catalog, with every Superman and Batman era available at once.

This isn’t a surprise since Snyder's films still draw buyers years later. His cut of Justice League grew out of one of the loudest fan campaigns in recent Hollywood memory, and that audience never really scattered. Even after mixed reviews, both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman had solid box office numbers, so Warner Bros. would gain nothing by burying them.

So, although the old continuity is now defunct, they’re still very much a big part of Warner Bros. and DC's cinematic history, regardless of Gunn's DC reboot. Does this mean the Snyderverse could come back? Of course not, but that doesn’t stop Warner Bros. from including it in its promo campaigns.