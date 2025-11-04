Zack Snyder Fuels Snyderverse Return Hopes With 7 Never-Before-Seen Justice League Photos

DCEU filmmaker Zack Snyder shared a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos from his version of Justice League amid the ongoing reports of potential Warner Bros. sale. Snyder was integral to the launch of the DC Extended Universe in 2013 by introducing Man of Steel to the world. While the Henry Cavill-led movie had a controversial ending which saw Superman kill General Zod to save innocent lives, Snyder returned to the director's chair to helm the sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which introduced Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

Although he was initially tapped to direct the DCEU's Justice League movie, his vision didn't came to see the light of day until 2021 after a fan campaign prompted Warner Bros. to finally release his four-hour version on HBO Max. Although the Snyderverse already ended due to the birth of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, Snyder is still keeping the hope alive by showing off new photos from his Justice League on Instagram to drum up hype for its potential return.

Every Snyderverse Photo Zack Snyder Released in 2025

Henry Cavill's Superman

To no one's surprise, Zack Snyder declared Henry Cavill as his Superman in October 2025, which was four months removed from David Corenswet's debut as the Kryptonian hero in James Gunn's Superman movie. Alongside his declaration, the visionary filmmaker shared a photo of Cavill in costume from from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice set:

"Henry Cavill is Superman. From BvS shot with my monochrome 50mm Noctilux. 3 weeks on Instagram thanks to everyone."

A Stunning Look at Deathstroke

Snyder also shared an incredible look at Joe Manganiello's version of Deathstroke, calling him the "perfect" version of the character:

"This I shot with my Leica monochrome and my modified 50mm dream lens by Zero Optik LLC. Thank you, Joe Manganiello for being a perfect Deathstroke."

Ben Affleck's First Time in the Suit

The director also shared a polaroid shot of Ben Affleck's first time wearing the Batman suit, calling the moment as "everything [he] hoped it would be:"

"A black-and-white 4x5 Polaroid I took of Ben during the costume test — first time in the suit. Everything I hoped it would be."

One of His Favorite Batman Photos

The Snyderverse director also unveiled "one of [his] favorite Batman photos," showing Ben Affleck donning the hero's Knightmare suit while sitting down:

"One of my favorite Batman photos. I took it with my Leica Monochrom. We built that little set especially for these portraits."

A Closer Look at Knightmare Batman

Similar to how Snyder declared Henry Cavill as his Superman, this shot of a close-up look at Ben Affleck's Dark Knight is his way of announcing that "this man is Batman:"

"In the portrait studio I built for Justice League, I captured this moment with Ben. No question—this man is Batman." Leica Monochrome, 50mm Dream Lens

A Film Strip of Superman

An old film strip showing a stunning look at Henry Cavill's Superman was showcased by Snyder, calling it "Henry in his natural setting."

A Special Look at Jared Leto's Joker

The latest photo Snyder shared is a chilling look at Jared Leto's Joker from the Snyderverse's Knightmare timeline, showing Batman's greatest enemy wearing a Gotham City Police SWAT vest while holding a gun.

Zack Snyder's New Snyderverse BTS Photos Could Hint at Something Bigger

While Zack Snyder made it clear that he is simply posting these behind the scenes photos as a way of celebrating the launch of his Instagram account, there could be a deeper meaning behind this efforts online, and the timing aligns with Warner Bros. being looked at for purchase by companies like Netflix (which serves as the home of Snyder's Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead movies), Paramount Skydance, and Comcast.

Snyder's latest actions offer a potential glimmer of hope for some kind of Snyderverse revival if this sale were to happen in the future, which should be good news for longtime DCEU diehards. Interestingly, Netflix recently ignited the Snyderverse return hopes by posting an image of Cavill's return as Superman in Black Adam to celebrate the movie's release on the streamer.

It is unknown if Snyder is aware of the behind the scenes negotiation for Warner Bros. Discovery, but he could be doing this some sort of online campaign to serve as a reminder that he still wants to take a crack at his DC Universe and finish its story (considering that it left unresolved due to the DCU's arrival).

There is a way for the DCU and DCEU to coexist, and the Snyderverse could fall under the Elseworlds category. If Netflix ends up winnning the bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, some would argue that there is a real chance that the Snyderverse could return, which could finally fulfill a years-long desire for both the director and his fans to finish what he started with Man of Steel.