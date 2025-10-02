SnyderVerse Cast Reunites for Highly-Anticipated Reboot

Several members of the DC SnyderVerse cast are reuniting for a highly anticipated franchise reboot. From 2013 to 2023, Warner Bros. oversaw an interconnected DC universe (dubbed by many as the SnyderVerse) shepherded by 300 and Watchmen director Zack Snyder. This saw a whole new crop of actors take on these super-powered role, including Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot in a interwoven comicbook movie canon that was meant to compete with the MCU.

This effort ultimately failed, leading to the creation of James Gunn's DCU. However, that did not stop these actors from forming bonds that they would carry with them after the end of the now-defunct superhero franchise. In fact, former Superman star Henry Cavill will once again work with his fellow SnyderVerse star, Jeremy Irons, in the upcoming Highlander reboot.

Irons' casting in the new Highlander film was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the 77-year-old will play one of the movie's central villains opposite Cavill's Highland-based hero.

Irons previously played Batman's beloved butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in Zack Snyder's DC franchise, appearing alongside Cavill in several DC films, including Batman v Superman and Justice League.

Warner Bros.

The last time the pair of SnyderVerse stars worked together was on Zack Snyder's Justice League (an epic four-hour re-cut of the original Justice League film) in 2023.

This is not the only SnyderVerse reunion happening in the upcoming film. Cavill and Irons will also get to work with Russell Crowe, who played Superman's Kryptonian father, Jor-El, in Snyder's 2013 DC epic Man of Steel.

In Amazon MGM's Highlander reboot, Irons is set to play the leader of a mysterious organization known as The Watchers, who are tasked with overseeing the immortals of Earth (of which Cavill's Connor MacLeod is one) and gauging their overall threat to humanity.

Highlander production is ongoing with the likes of Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Russell Crowe joining Cavill and Irons as members of the reboot's cast. The reboot is written by Predators scribe Michael Finch and is set to be directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski.

Like the original Highlander films, the new movie will center on a Scottish medieval warrior (played by Cavill) who is bestowed the power of immortality. Highlander is expected to be released sometime in 2027 or 2028.

Will A Full-Fledged SnyderVerse Reunion Ever Happen?

Warner Bros.

For fans of Zack Snyder's DC universe, this upcoming Highlander reboot may be the closest we ever get to a full-scale SnyderVerse reunion.

Over the last couple of years, Warner Bros. has turned the page on that particular era of super-powered storytelling, introducing the newly launched DCU under the watchful eye of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. And things seem to be going well.

All three projects released in the new DCU have been critically lauded, giving Warner all the more reason to give its previous attempt at an interconnected on-screen canon the cold shoulder.

So, audiences will have to do with small-scale reunions like this in other franchises entirely.

Other upcoming SnyderVerse reunions include the long-awaited eleventh Fast & Furious film, which will star several former DC actors (namely, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson).

Fast 11 has stalled on the proverbial developmental freeway, potentially delaying when fans will see this next horse-powered adventure/DCEU reunion on the big screen.