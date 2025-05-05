Zack Snyder Just Declared the Greatest Superman Actor of All Time

Zack Snyder's Justice League and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder recently let the world know who he thinks the best Superman actor of all time is. Snyder's interconnected universe within the world of DC got scrapped after Discovery acquired DC and Warner Bros., leading to the creation of a new studio (DC Studios) with its own universe led by James Gunn and not including Snyder.

Zack Snyder took to X to wish a happy birthday to Henry Cavill on May 5, 2025. However, the DCEU director and producer also took the opportunity in the same post to declare Cavill as the "greatest Superman of all time." Cavill portrayed Superman in Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (both the theatrical cut and Snyder's version). Snyder also included a behind-the-scenes photo of Cavill in full costume during one of his appearances as Superman.

Snyder's post will likely cause some fans to raise an eyebrow, as marketing for James Gunn's upcoming Superman film starring David Corenswet has recently ramped up. That film will be released on July 11, 2025, and will not include Snyder in any capacity, though some have ideas on how Snyder could be incorporated in the future.

Is Zack Snyder Taking a Shot at the DCU?

Warner Bros.

It is not surprising that Zack Snyder wished Henry Cavill a happy birthday. The two worked on multiple films together and likely developed a pretty strong friendship. However, picking 2025 to be the year that he publicly makes a post about it while also declaring that Cavill is the "greatest Superman of all time" is a bit surprising.

Snyder has been on X for over a decade and has never made a post about Cavill's birthday except for 2025, which just so happens to be the same year that a new Superman film is coming out. Snyder taking the time to call Cavill the best actor to put on the cape in the same post, just two months before the new Superman (read more about the seven villains that will be in Superman here) is released, doesn't seem like a coincidence.

However, Snyder likely doesn't have any malicious intent with his post. Yes, he may be taking a little jab at the new DC universe, but he isn't publicly trying to throw it under the bus. The director likely thinks Cavill truly is the best Superman actor ever, and there's nothing wrong with that. At the same time, he is also seemingly letting fans know where his opinions stand on the upcoming Superman film.