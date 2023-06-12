DC Angers Fans With Poorly-Timed Henry Cavill Superman Post

A poorly timed marketing post for Henry Cavill's Superman angered fans on Twitter.

Right after potentially beginning his comeback at the end of 2022's Black Adam, Cavill's time as the Man of Steel ended abruptly. Ahead of his big upcoming DCU reboot, James Gunn announced at the end of 2022 that the actor's take on the iconic character would not be moving forward in DC Studios' new timeline.

Reportedly, Cavill's Kryptonian was also given a cameo in The Flash, only for it to be promptly taken away and removed from the film.

Warner Bros. Promotes Joss Whedon's Superman

Warner Bros.

DC and Warner Bros.' official Superman Twitter account just promoted Henry Cavill's Superman ahead of The Flash's release with a clip from the widely panned Justice League movie from Joss Whedon, which has angered DC fans online.

This comes after Zack Snyder released his own cut of the film in 2021, which many fans consider to be the go-to version, and after Cavill was officially ousted from the DCEU.

Attached to the Twitter post is the clip of Superman going against the Justice League, followed by the Kryptonian surprising Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. The account also captioned the footage with: "The Flash may be the Fastest Man Alive, but he is not Superman."

@TheBatNerd echoed many Snyderverse fans' thoughts by advising everyone to "Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League Instead."

@LincyMcGabby proclaimed that Warner Bros. would "never learn," and they failed to understand why Joss Whedon's version of the movie would get promoted at this point:

"They'll never learn. Who chooses to watch this Josstice League joke of a movie when ['Zack Snyder's Justice League'] exists? They still don't get the memo."

A meme of Christian Bale's Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder looking exasperated was shared by @KeizITV, who also expressed distress over the fact that the clip was posted "on the official Superman account."

@OSthatguy challenged everyone to "watch the good version of this scene:"

"Watch the good version of this scene in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'."

Rather drastically, @inkdrescuer proclaimed their "hope" that the "studio burns" for promoting Joss Whedon's version of the movie:

"WOWWWW. Promoting the Josstice disaster even after 'Zack Snyder's Justice League has been released is wild. I hope this studio burns."

"The terrible morality of Superman fans" was specifically called out by @kennysama_d as they slammed the marketing choice:

"The official DC Superman Twitter account promoting a movie that was fraught with racism & abuse towards the cast by Joss Whedon and full of malice towards thje original ousted director by Whedon's enabler Geoff Johns, speaks volumes about the terrible morality of Superman fans."

The promotional post can be viewed below.

An Odd Choice to Promote Henry Cavill

As is par for the course these days when it comes to reactions from fans of Zack Snyder's DCEU, some of the reception to this clip is admittedly a bit intense.

However, it is an undeniably odd choice from Warner Bros., who know full well how divisive the drama surrounding Henry Cavill's Superman is. Given how they are prepping a new Man of Steel to take the cinematic spotlight, one would think the studio might want to avoid promoting their previous iteration.

As it stands now, it seems the only chance fans have to see Cavill back in the role again is with Multiverse shenanigans in the future after the new DCU timeline launches. Though, that all depends on the relations between the actor and Warner Bros., which might need some time to heal.

Justice League can be found streaming on Max, while The Flash hits theaters worldwide on June 16.