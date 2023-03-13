Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Awkward Retirement as Superman

Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson commented on DC recasting Henry Cavill's Superman.

In addition to his efforts in bringing Teth-Adam to the big screen in 2022, Dwayne Johnson was equally instrumental in bringing Henry Cavill back to continue his role as cinema's Superman.

However, Cavill's comeback was short-lived as Black Adam premiered before James Gunn and Peter Safran were tasked to reboot the DCU and with their own vision for the Man of Steel.

Following Johnson's announcement that he's done with DC movies (for now), the actor has now responded to the reality that Henry Cavill is too.

Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill's DC Exit

DC

In talking with Variety, Dwayne Johnson addressed Henry Cavill having to retire from his Superman role after Black Adam brought the actor back.

According to Johnson, all he could've done in making Black Adam was to "surround ourselves with the best people:"

"You know, all that I could do and that we could do when we were making 'Black Adam' was to put our best foot forward, surround ourselves with the best people, and then also deliver the best movie we could. Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots. That's just the business of it, though."

After Johnson included Cavill's Superman in Black Adam's mid-credits scene, Cavill took to Instagram to officially confirm his comeback.

Soon after, Warner Bros. announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were rebooting the DCU, which was followed by Gunn confirming Cavill would be recast.

Dwayne Johnson went on to compare the situation to a new owner taking over a pro football team who says, "not my coach, not my quarterback:"

"It's almost like when you have a pro football team, and your quarterback wins championships and the head coach wins championships. And you have a new owner, and the new owner comes in and says not my coach, not my quarterback, I'm going to go with somebody new."

This article is developing. Check back for updates!