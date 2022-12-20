Dwayne Johnson Announces He's Done With DC Movies (For Now)

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed he will not be returning as Black Adam under James Gunn's DC leadership, at least for now.

DC

Dwayne Johnson issued a statement on Twitter that offers an update on the situation surrounding Black Adam in the DC Universe following James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover and the emergence of their apparent reboot plans.

The Rock confirmed Teth-Adam "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling." Although DC and Seven Bucks will still continue to consider how the anti-hero can be "utilized in future DC multiverse chapters:"

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words."

The Black Adam star added how the decision from Gunn and DC "represent their vision of [the] DCU through their creative lens," before adding his pride in the the movie they created after many years of work:

"These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!"

DC Studios CEO James Gunn reacted to Johnson's statement, sharing his excitement to see his next work and "collaborate soon:"

"Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!