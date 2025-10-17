Zack Snyder Declares Henry Cavill as Superman 4 Months Into DC Reboot

Even with James Gunn's DCU reboot well underway, Zack Snyder is standing by his Superman actor, Henry Cavill.

Zack Snyder has taken to Instagram just weeks after joining the social media platform to declare, "Henry Cavill is Superman." This comes just four months after James Gunn's Superman flew into theaters, bringing what the DC Studios co-CEO himself had touted as the "true beginning" of his DCU reboot.

The controversial SnyderVerse filmmaker noted that the fresh look at Cavill's brooding Man of Steel comes from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice set, which was shot from May to December 2014:

"Henry Cavill is Superman. From BvS shot with my monochrome 50mm Noctilux. 3 weeks on Instagram thanks to everyone."

This isn't the first time that Snyder has stood by Cavill with some of his own photography amid the DCU reboot and Corenswet's debut. For one, the director's "Happy Birthday" post on X to Cavill in May noted him as "my friend, amazing actor, and greatest Superman of all time."

Attached was a picture of Cavill wearing a replica of Christopher Reeve's Superman suit for his Man of Steel audition and screen test in 2011, from which point Snyder told on Vero that, "I knew right away he was my Superman."

On the flipside of the coin, James Gunn made the same declaration regarding his Superman actor, David Corenswet, in an interview with Time.

The filmmaker explained that, much like his previous leading men, Chris Pratt and John Cena, Corenswet "treated everyone with kindness and respect" and generally maintained attitudes and a personality in line with Superman on set: