Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy: New 2023 Poster Designs Released (Official)

Although the SnyderVerse has officially ended, the celebration of Zack Snyder's DCEU trilogy is far from over with official new posters.

Snyder recently held a SnyderCon fan event in April to highlight his work on the DCEU, and part of the festivities was unveiling an incredible new poster to showcase his version of Justice League.

The SnyderCon event also led to many discoveries about the SnyderVerse, such as how Joker killed Robin and more details about Ben Affleck's canceled Batman movie.

New DC Posters Highlight the SnyderVerse

Concept artist Shujiahui Zhang shared new sketches made for the poster that was released for Zack Snyder's SnyderCon event last month.

The first sketch featured a combination of the designs of the posters for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League:

Shujiahui Zhang

The pivotal scene of Henry Cavill's Superman from Man of Steel where he heads back to Earth is the highlight of the second sketch:

Shujiahui Zhang

The Justice League takes center stage in one of the designs:

Shujiahui Zhang

The face-off between Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman is incorporated heavily in this sketch:

Shujiahui Zhang

Cavill's Superman being worshipped by followers is at the forefront of one of the sketches:

Shujiahui Zhang

Snyder's three movies were seamlessly incorporated into this sketch:

Shujiahui Zhang

Multiple more designs (one which includes Darkseid) were also released by Zhang:

Shujiahui Zhang

The final poster featuring Snyder's DCEU trilogy can be seen here:

Shujiahui Zhang

Will the SnyderVerse Continue?

Zack Snyder's Justice League made headlines when it was released in 2021, leaving fans to wonder if the SnyderVerse would continue. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC meant that the DCEU is truly over.

Snyder also gave a blunt response when asked if he'd return for a potential Justice League sequel, with him reacting to a shoutout about being given a blank check:

"I guess that's right... probably. I mean blank check, the scenario is pretty ludicrous, but I like it."

Although there is fan desire for Snyder and the SnyderVerse as a whole to return, it's safe to assume that the scenario will not happen anytime soon due to the new direction of Warner Bros. and DC.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max.