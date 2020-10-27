Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals New Version of Logo With Set Photo

Zack Snyder's Justice League logo
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

After years of fan campaign and teases, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally see the light of day next year. It has already been revealed that the new version will be an "entirely new thing," and this was supported by the various teases that Snyder shared previously. 

Ever since the official announcement of the Snyder Cut's release last May, the visionary director has been providing interesting tidbits about what to expect for this new version. Ray Fisher's Cyborg is expected to play a much larger in the film, with Snyder even sharing that he is the "heart of the movie."

In conjunction with that, Snyder also revealed in a brief clip that Henry Cavill's Superman will sport a different costume this time around, wearing the hero's black and silver costume from the comics. On top of that, it was previously confirmed that Jared Leto will reprise the role of Joker in the Snyder Cut, and he could soon be joined by Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. 

And now, an interesting piece of promotional material for Zack Snyder's Justice League has emerged, adding more hype to its eventual release. 

NEWS

In a new tweet, Zack Snyder shared an image of a clapper board while also revealing the new logo for his version of Justice League. This could potentially mean that reshoots are now underway for the Snyder Cut. 

Meanwhile, Twitter user Daniel Baptista pointed out that the new logo is actually pertaining to Snyder's production company, The Stone Quarry. 

 

WHAT THIS MEANS

Based on Snyder's reveal, it appears that everything is set for reshoots to commence for his version of Justice League. This news shouldn't be surprising for longtime supporters of the Snyder Cut since previous reports already hinted that additional filming is needed in order to fully complete the film. Still, this new image straight from Snyder should boost the excitement of many fans. 

During last August's DC FanDome, it was revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released as a four-part mini-series, and this potentially means that there are a lot of stories to tell in this new version. With the inclusion of Joker and Deathstroke, it is likely that more DCEU characters will appear to expand the storyline, fully embracing the Elseworlds concept that was earlier teased by the visionary director. 

It will be interesting to see how Snyder will execute his vision in that format, and it's a good sign that Warner Bros. is willing to do everything they can in order to finish the famed director's cut. Given the nature of reshoots, there's a good chance that Snyder will share more behind-the-scenes photos from the set, teasing fans of what to expect for the film's eventual release down the line. 

