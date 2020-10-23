Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Evidence Points to Joe Manganiello Having More Deathstroke Scenes

While the end of 2020 will only be bringing a handful of new projects to both the big and small screens, filming and production for many more are starting up in a big, big way. One of the most highly anticipated of these projects is Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cut of Justice League, which had been rumored for years and finally got the green light this past summer for release on HBO Max next year.

Recent times have brought a surprising amount of shocking news concerning this director’s cut, highlighted by the inclusion of Jared Leto’s Joker, Amber Heard’s Mera, and even Ray Fisher’s Cyborg as part of the extra shooting this month. This continues on with yet another actor who hasn’t had a lot of screen time in the DCEU, but recent evidence may point to a bigger role for him in the Snyder Cut.

RUMOR

During the Verizon 5G League of Legends: Wild Rift Invitational on Twitch on Thursday, via a new release from ComicBook, Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello was sporting a white color hairstyle very reminiscent of his look in the DC Extended Universe.

Via Twitch

Manganiello dyeing his hair this color during the exact period of Snyder Cut reshoots seems to be more than a coincidence, leading many to speculate that the actor will be joining the shoot for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League and have a larger role because of it.

UPDATE

A new exclusive from Collider, corroborated by The Wrap, is now reporting that Manganiello will be inolved in the reshoots for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. There was no confirmation of this news from HBO Max or Snyder's representatives, although their sources have sent a photo of the Deathstroke star from earlier this week.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Joe Manganiello had plenty of hype surrounding his expected portrayal of Deathstroke in the DCEU, but it turned out more underwhelming than anybody could have expected due to being limited to a short post-credits scene appearance in Justice League. After that, there has been no indication over the past three years that he would ever suit up as the villain again.

This comes after another interview earlier this month where he played quite coy about a potential return to the franchise, although he did mention that the Snyder Cut would include some expansion on one of his most memorable scenes. While this haircut doesn’t guarantee that Manganiello will be in the Snyder Cut, it’s hard to believe it as pure coincidence with everything that’s hit the news stream since the film’s original announcement.

The Snyder Cut is set to release on HBO Max as a four-episode series sometime in 2021.