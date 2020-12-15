Justice League: Zack Snyder Addresses Post-Credits Scene Potential, DCEU Canon & More

Zack Snyder's Justice League will officially arrive next year, and the anticipation for the long-awaited director's cut is already sky-high ever since the announcement last May. Snyder's version will be released as a six-part mini-series on HBO Max, a clear departure from the disappointing theatrical release back in 2017.

Snyder previously pointed out that his Justice League will be drastically different from what fans witnessed on the big screen from 2017, and that promise alone was enough to boost excitement. In the past months, Snyder has been hard at work when it comes to providing fans with teasers and hints about his Justice League, and this includes a stockpile of promotional images and videos to confirmation of expanded roles from main cast members such as Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Henry Cavill's Superman.

On top of that, reshoots also transpired for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Along with that reveal, it was confirmed that Jared Leto's Joker and Amber Heard's Mera will be included in the ambitious six-part DC project. And now, much to the delight of fans, Snyder once again took to social media to share several hints about his Justice League.

NEWS

Zack Snyder shared interesting tidbits about his Justice League while replying to some fans on his Vero account. The answers were shared and compiled by Reddit user ProfessionalNobody.

First, Snyder confirmed that his Justice League will not have a post-credits scene.

From Vero

Snyder also revealed the current progress of the director's cut, admitting that 75% of the VFX work is already finished.

From Vero

The visionary director also mentioned that his Justice League will still be released in the first quarter of 2021.

From Vero

Lastly, Snyder playfully addressed the current place of his Justice League in DCEU canon by simply saying that "it's all up to you [fans]" to decide if it is.

From Vero

WHAT THIS MEANS

Snyder has clearly maximized his Vero account in addressing fan concerns about his Justice League, and so far, it seems to be working to hype up the eventual release of the six-part mini-series next year.

Based on what's been revealed, it isn't surprising that Snyder will not feature a post-credits sequence in his version of Justice League, since the veteran director is not a fan of those after-movie scenes. As fans would recall, both Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice didn't have post-credits scenes at the tail-end of their runtime, and Snyder's recent confirmation aligns with his vision for his DCEU projects.

Additionally, the behind-the-scenes progress of Zack Snyder's Justice League seems to be doing well given that 75% of the VFX work for the film is already done. Snyder is best known for teasing fans of the backstage progress of his Justice League on social media, and it's a safe bet the director will provide another update when the VFX work is finished in the coming weeks.

Given that Snyder confirmed that the HBO Max release of his Justice League will still be released in the first quarter of 2021, there's a good chance that a final trailer will soon arrive to further hype up the upcoming project.

Snyder's vague response about the current status of his Justice League in DCEU canon might be intriguing, but there's previous evidence that may offer clues about the whole ordeal. In an exclusive quote from Sean O'Connell's Release the Snyder Cut book, Snyder revealed that he considers his Justice League as an Elseworlds-type story for DC.

This means that the film is placed in an alternate universe or timeline that is completely separate from the main continuity. Given that DC will prioritize the concept of the multiverse moving forward, this is not surprising since it gives the chance for Snyder to complete his original trilogy without considering events from other films such as Wonder Woman 1984 or Aquaman 2.

It remains to be seen if Snyder still considers his Justice League as an Elseworlds story after all the big reveals. Regardless, fans will find out when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max during the first quarter of 2021.