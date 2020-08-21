Justice League: New Snyder Cut Teaser Showcases Bruce Wayne, Aquaman

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a heavy favorite to steal the show during the DC FanDome online convention. The announcement of the release of the Snyder Cut next year kick started the wave of reveals under the DCEU umbrella last May, and it is only fitting that this project will take the convention by storm.

Snyder has been hard at work when it comes to teasing the upcoming trailer that will be screened during DC FanDome. During the past week, the visionary director shared a plethora of teasers, ranging from behind-the-scenes images to short clips highlighting the changes that will be featured. And now, a final countdown teaser has emerged, and it shows even more snippets from Snyder's cut of Justice League.

NEWS

HBO Max officially released a countdown teaser for the upcoming DC FanDome panel of Zack Snyder's Justice League tomorrow. The short video shows glimpses of Aquaman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Flash running towards an unknown enemy, in addition to Bruce Wayne's hand:

While the short teaser didn't reveal much, it still adds to the hype surrounding the Snyder Cut. The story behind the Snyder Cut has been well-documented over the years, and a key part of the discussion is whether Snyder's version will be released or not.

(Warner Bros.)

It was a long road, but the triumph of both fans and Snyder was realized last May when it was revealed that HBO Max will be the home of the famed director's cut. And now, this new teaser is the final piece in the puzzle before the trailer debut that has long been talked about.

The video shows shots that were previously included in the film's first trailer prior to the sudden departure of Snyder and Joss Whedon's takeover of the film. Snyder previously revealed that he will not be using any footage from the reshoots done by Whedon, citing the fact that it would "destroy" his version of the film. With that in mind, the release of the much-anticipated trailer will further solidify Snyder's vision while also distancing his version from the theatrical cut.

At this point, the teasers from Snyder have only amounted to short clips, low-resolution images, and answering the questions of fans on Vero. The first true glimpse of the Snyder Cut will be unveiled during this weekend at DC FanDome, and it's a safe bet that the eyes of many fans will be glued to the screen when it happens.