Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Leaks Ahead of DC FanDome

DC FanDome is upon us, meaning that a plethora of reveals about the future of the DCEU is expected. The online convention will feature a wide array of present and upcoming projects such as Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and the CW's Arrowverse shows.

One of the most anticipated reveals is for Zack Snyder's Justice League since an official trailer is already in the cards. Snyder has been teasing the trailer reveal during the past week by sharing sneak peeks of what's in store as well as answering the questions of fans on his Vero account.

In an interesting development, it seems that the main trailer has leaked ahead of the project's DC FanDome panel.

A leak has surfaced, and it features the official trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League in all its glory.

Update: The trailer has now been officially released by HBO Max:

With so much to unpack, the biggest takeaway of the leaked trailer is the amount of brand new footage that will be included in Snyder's version of Justice League. The visionary director has been teasing a wide array of elements from his cut of the superhero team-up over the years, leaving fans worried that the surprises of this new version has already been revealed. Despite that, Snyder earlier promised that fans have only seen "the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to the big reveals, and this leaked trailer solidifies that claim.

To recap, the leaked trailer started off with a clip of a young Darkseid, the death of Superman from Dawn of Justice, and a war-thorn Earth that could potentially be from the Knightmare sequence. From that point on, a combination of previously shown clips from Justice League's first teaser as well as never before seen clips were featured.

It's worth pointing out that this leak might've affected the hype surrounding the Snyder Cut panel later today. However, Snyder already shared that more will be unveiled during the panel, and it is more than just the trailer itself. Snyder openly stated that fans will find out the official project of the title as well as its format.