Zack Snyder Announces 2023 Justice League Event

DCEU director/visionary Zack Snyder officially announced new details about the Snyder Con event taking place this April featuring his take on the Justice League.

Two years ago, Snyder finally released his true vision for the DCEU to the world with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, making for one of the most highly-discussed movie releases in recent memory.

Snyder's work with DC has been in the news stream quite often recently, particularly as his fanbase continues to urge other companies to purchase his story and continue the adventures he built with Warner Bros.

And even though it's highly unlikely that the SnyderVerse will evolve into anything further than what it is now, the franchise still remains wildly popular, with a new fan event confirming that fact in the coming weeks.

Zack Snyder Reveals New Justice League Event Details

DC

Speaking with The Nerd Queens, former DCEU director Zack Snyder shared new details about the upcoming Snyder Con event, which will take place in Pasadena, California from April 28 to April 30. This convention will be a charity event that will help raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, paying tribute to Snyder's late daughter.

Tickets will go on sale for the event on Friday, March 24, although there is no price point set yet.

Screenings of Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will take place at the ArtCenter in Pasadena on April 28 and April 29, respectively, before a screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League runs at the IMAX at Universal Citywalk on April 30. After each screening, there will be a panel with special mystery guests, and there will be posters and t-shirts for the movies available at the event; one of the shirts will be designed by renowned DC Comics artist Jim Lee.

Snyder noted that he'll release the poster and t-shirt designs shortly while also hyping the IMAX screening being at one of the best IMAX theaters in the business.

He revealed that he's "working on the panel for Man of Steel right now," hoping to hint at who will be on board soon while also sharing that he'll sign posters and discuss his work on the movies:

"And then we’re going to have a panel after [the 'Man of Steel' screening]. I’m working on the panel for Man of Steel right now. We’ll see who… And once I sort of get [people], I’ll hint at individuals, with any luck. And then, ['Batman v Superman'], we’re gonna do the movie, then we’re gonna do a signing, I’ll sign some posters, and hopefully we can talk about the movie a little bit. And a panel as well."

The Snyder Cut panel will be at approximately 1:00 p.m. while the other two will take place around 5:00 p.m., and Snyder revealed that ticket prices will be announced on March 24 as well.

Snyder later teased the t-shirts and merchandise that will be available for purchase, celebrating Jim Lee's work on the designs at the same time:

"The event itself, of course, the screening event, it’s three nights: two at ArtCenter, one at IMAX. Then, we’re gonna have t-shirts that… Jim Lee is drawing us a t-shirt, which is an amazing design. Can’t wait to show it. We’re gonna have posters. Some of the vendors that made us our posters for the actual Justice League film itself have been working on posters [for the event]… We have an additional ArtCenter poster that we’re making."

There will also be some major "fan-driven events" and prize giveaways, with Snyder noting that the team is trying to get some kind of Batmobile prize in place for the drawing:

"I know there’s some fan-driven events around the event, whether it be giveaways for some figures… we’re trying to get a Batmobile, I know there’s a bunch of stuff we’re trying to get to also give away in relation to the screenings."

How Zack Snyder's Legacy Is Living On

While Zack Snyder is seemingly at peace with the fact that his DC story won't continue, this event will give SnyderVerse fans a chance to celebrate his legacy with the DC Universe while also getting commentary from Snyder himself and some special guests.

Snyder is currently busy working on his latest release, Rebel Moon, which will debut on Netflix at the end of the year. But considering how big of a name he's been in the superhero movie world over the past decade, Snyder Con is sure to be a massive gathering as he looks back on three of his biggest adventures.

The SnyderVerse fanbase remains as passionate as ever more than two years after Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max, all while Snyder himself continues to acknowledge the craze behind his work.

Whether any big developments come out of this fan event is a mystery, but it will unquestionably keep Snyder's unique trilogy in the public eye as viewers look back on one of the most divisive sets of movies in recent memory.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max.

The Snyder Con event runs in Pasadena, California from April 28 to April 30.