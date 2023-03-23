Zack Snyder Shares First Glimpse at New 2023 Justice League Movie Poster Art

Former DCU director Zack Snyder posted a preview of exclusive Justice League-inspired artwork ahead of his upcoming event.

Coming to Pasadena, California on April 28, the three-day Full Circle event or "SnyderCon" promises screenings and panels for Snyder's DC films, including 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The director also teased exclusive merchandise featuring artwork designed by DC Comics artist Jim Lee; and now, Snyder offered fans a first look.

Zack Snyder Reveals New Justice League Poster

On Twitter, the Justice League director shared an "in progress" preview of Jim Lee's design for SnyderCon's exclusive poster and t-shirt.

Snyder's tweet reads as follows:

"In progress. Jim Lee is a genius. Exclusive for Full Circle weekend screenings to benefit mental health awareness and suicide prevention."

The artwork consists of a rough sketch of Superman flanked by Jason Momoa's Aquaman, along with Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Darkseid filling out the bottom portion of the piece.

As Snyder noted, the Full Circle weekend intends to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, and Lee's design looks to be integral to those fundraising efforts.

Jim Lee's full sketch can be seen below:

How SnyderCon Merch Serves a Heroic Cause

Given the SnyderVerse community's efforts in recent years, it's great to see Zack Snyder acknowledging those fans in this way.

After all, they are largely responsible for Warner Bros. releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and this poster art from Jim Lee serves as a sort of testament to that undertaking.

However, it's important to note the importance of this exclusive merch is two-fold.

Not only does it mark an occasion and an accomplishment by a loyal fan community, but it also benefits an important cause and a personal one for the director.

As ticket prices for SnyderCon are expected to be announced on March 24, it's possible that the director will reveal more about the event in the coming days.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max.