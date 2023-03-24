Zack Snyder Unveils New Justice League Trilogy Poster for 2023 Event

Zack Snyder revealed a new poster for his Justice League trilogy ahead of his special SnyderVerse-themed charity event in April.

The director recently revealed his plans to celebrate his SnyderVerse trilogy in a three-day Full Circle event that will feature theatrical screenings of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Snyder has been going all-in on the charity fundraiser event, having released several pieces of cryptic artwork already and even offered a glimpse at a special new Justice League poster from renowned DC artist Jim Lee.

Zack Snyder Releases New DC SnyderVerse Poster

Director Zack Snyder released a new poster to celebrate his SnyderVerse trilogy featuring the Metropolis statue of Henry Cavill's Superman. The art came with the brand-new tagline "10 years of heroes. 3 epic movies. One man's vision."

Zack Snyder

Snyder noted alongside the poster that the three-day Full Circle event will release tickets tomorrow (March 24) at 8 am PDT. The filmmaker added that he is "super excited" about the celebration of his DC trilogy:

"Super excited for this incredible 3-day event to benefit AFSP. Look for the link to purchase your tickets tomorrow at 8 am PDT. Thank you Warner Bros. for all your support helping to make this happen."

Taking place from April 28 to 30, the three-day event will see Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League screened across the days with panels, signings, and mystery guests involved, along with having some exclusive posters and t-shirts available too.

Snyder has dedicated the event to the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) after losing his daughter Autumn Snyder to suicide during the production of Justice League in 2017, eventually leading to his departure from the project.

The former DC filmmaker already teased the first guest for the April 28 Man of Steel event with a post of villain General Zod on Vero, seemingly teasing an appearance from actor Michael Shannon at the panel.

SnyderVerse Enjoys Special Celebration but Remains Dead

Clearly, Zack Snyder is going hard to make sure the Full Circle event to celebrate his SnyderVerse trilogy proves to be a success. And that should come as no surprise given the event is not only dedicated to a trilogy he committed over a decade to but also one fundraising for a cause near and dear to his heart.

Snyder undoubtedly knows how dedicated his SnyderVerse fanbase has become by this point and sees it as a clever opportunity to do something special and unique.

That being said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for seeing any new content from the SnyderVerse anytime soon, no matter how successful Full Circle may be.

Warner Bros. likely had to greenlight Full Circle given the event and its marketing is based on their DC IP, so he clearly has their blessing. But the studio's focus right now is on developing James Gunn's new DCU, and Snyder's story is, unfortunately, a thing of the past, seemingly doomed to go incomplete forever.

While this may be a shame that this probably will only remain a trilogy despite past plans for the story to unravel in Justice League 2 and 3, the director has moved on. After all, Snyder is currently building out two universes at Netflix between his sci-fi world of Rebel Moon and the post-apocalyptic Army of the Dead franchise.

Full Circle will take place from April 28 to 30, with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman days being hosted at Pasadena's ArtCenter while the Justice League event on the last day hops over to the IMAX at Universal Citywalk in Hollywood.